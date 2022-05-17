Bryan City Council to hold meetings for new facility, zoning and welcomes new councilman

Bryan City Council members will meet today to discuss the construction of a new administration building for Bryan Texas Utilities, a zoning request for a potential apartment complex and will swear in incoming councilmember James Edge for Single Member District 4.

A workshop meeting will be held at 1:45 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Bryan Municipal Building, where architects from BTU will present a design for a new BTU Administration Building and the construction timeline. Followed by the workshop will be the first and second regular council meeting at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. During the second regular meeting a public hearing will be held to discuss the zoning proposal and Edge will be sworn in toward the end of the meeting.

Meagan Brown, who serves as the public information officer for Bryan Texas Utilities, said the new administration building will be home to the staff of BTU and will be a place for customers to visit, make payments or seek information.

“BTU is looking forward to having a new facility that will better equip us to serve our customers in this community going forward,” she said. “The new building will have room for future growth in our area and the city of Bryan is outgrowing some of their facilities, and some of those departments will probably occupy some of BTU’s current administration building in Downtown Bryan.”

The new BTU building will be located off of Earl Rudder Freeway and adjacent to the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, Brown said. During the workshop, architects will present their BTU building plans to council regarding location and size.

A public hearing will be held to discuss changing a zoning classification from a combination of a commercial and residential district to a multiple-family district, on 6.2 acres of land at 2539 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan; which is along the intersection of East Villa Maria Road and Red River Drive.

“The city cannot regulate who lives there, but we can regulate the housing type that goes on the 6.2 acres of land and that is the proposal that will be made forth during the public hearing, “said Martin Zimmerman, the assistant director of planning and development services.

“If council approves the zoning request, then somebody could [build] apartments here which is one of the land uses, but they would have to go through our development review process first.”

Within the multiple-family district, land uses include low-rise multifamily dwellings, garden apartments, condominiums, duplexes. and townhouses. Recreational, religious, health, and educational uses intended to service residential areas also are permitted, according to staff officials.

Two previous applications to rezone the property to a multiple-family district were submitted during the past 20 years, both applications had plans to build an apartment complex and neither was made to fruition, according to staff officials.

Zimmerman said the perspective purchaser of the property has made this zoning application with the property owner’s consent, and the council can decide to approve it with consideration of public testimony, city staff and the planning and zoning commission’s recommendations. Since March 22, a series of letters and a petition in opposition of this rezoning request were submitted to the city, according to staff officials.

Incoming Councilman Edge, 57, of Bryan was the lone candidate who filed to fill the seat. Edge’s unexpired term will end in November 2024. He will replace Councilman Flynn Adcock, who died in January.

As a fourth-generation Bryan native, Edge said his family has been in the community since 1866 and has always appreciated the people in the community. He and his wife Linda have three sons, Douglas, Matthew and James.

“I am not coming into council with a pre-set agenda of any kind; my agenda is to represent the citizens of Single Member District 4, as well as citizens of Bryan and the Brazos Valley as a whole,” he said Monday afternoon. “Mayor [Andrew] Nelson frequently says that we are ‘two cities, one community’ and I completely agree with that. I feel like we all need to work together.”

Edge studied business at Blinn College and previously worked as a real estate broker. In his most recent job, he served as the district director for former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, who represented Texas’s 17th congressional district from 2011 to 2021.

Edge also shared that he knew Adcock and his family well, after meeting him when he ran for council several years ago.

“It was really sad and unfortunate when Flynn Adcock passed away. He was a friend of mine and I had talked to him when he first ran,” he said.

“One of my goals is to try and carry his legacy his forward.”

