The Bryan City Council is requesting grant funds for revitalization efforts in Downtown Bryan, after approving the process to apply for the grant during a special meeting Wednesday.

City Engineer Paul Kaspar presented the resolution to the council to authorize city staff to submit a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant application to the United States Department of Transportation, to request federal funding for capital improvements related to the revitalization of Downtown Bryan.

In December 2022, the USDOT released a notice of funding opportunity for the grant program, according to city staff, which showed $2.3 billion dollars in discretionary funding would be made available to eligible applicants.

RAISE discretionary grants help project sponsors at the state and local levels, including municipalities, Tribal governments, counties and others to complete critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects, according to city staff. The eligibility requirements of RAISE allow project sponsors to obtain funding for projects that are harder to support through other USDOT grant programs.

If the grant is approved, it will be in the form of a reimbursement, which requires the city to submit supporting receipts and progress reports; and the city will have an obligation deadline of Sept. 30, 2027, to have a signed and executed grant agreement in place with the USDOT, after receiving the necessary environmental approvals, city staff stated. The expenditure deadline for RAISE grant funding awards is Sept. 30, 2032. The grant application is due on Feb. 28, 2023.

“The primary focus of the grant application is the reconstruction of Bryan Avenue from 24th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Street and all side streets between Parker Avenue and Main Street,” according to city staff. “Downtown theme infrastructure will be provided and overhead utilities will be buried underground with landscaping and streetscaping. The limits of the project were increased in three directions. The first was to the west to include reconstruction and enlargement of storm sewer drainage to support the redevelopment of Downtown North terminating where it outfalls into the creek. The second includes Martin Luther King Jr. Street between the railroad tracks and Texas Avenue for similar infrastructure upgrades. The third includes previously developed blocks south of 24th Street to provide updates, such as pavement markings, spot repairs to concrete and other damaged infrastructure, and to provide comprehensive wayfinding signage throughout downtown. “

Through the RAISE grant program, the city of Bryan is designated as rural community since 2010 Census results are being used. Rural classification allows for full federal funding with no local cost share required, according to city staff.

Capital projects located in rural areas are eligible for maximum funding of $45,000,000, and the council was tasked to find the best of four possible resolutions for consideration. Kaspar relayed the four options to the council at the meeting.

“100% federal funds, which are available for with this grant based on our 2010 census, which they are using for this grant, so we are considered a rural classification as opposed to urban,” he said. “They specifically say in their criteria local match amounts aren’t part of the grading or scoring criteria. It can go to your financial supporter ability for the project though, so they can look at it in that regard.”

The council considered these four choices for how they wanted to apply for the grant: 100% federal match with a 0% local match; 90% federal funds with 10% local match: 80% federal funds with 20% local match; or 0% with any cost overruns of the project beyond the grant award cap of $45,000,000 will be funded by the city of Bryan.

“My recommendation is the fourth choice, because if we chose to go with seeking 100% federal funds and zero local funds,” Kaspar told the council. “We would say that any cost overruns beyond the amount we have sought for the project which would be funded locally by the city, so we kind of stand behind what we are seeking and are ready to handle any cost overruns for it.”

Kaspar said with the grant cap award at $45 million, it is unique for this year compared to previous years where it was $25 million.

As far as the scope of the revitalization project, Kaspar said they are looking at a $44 million current cost estimate for the project so they would be seeking most of that federal fund cap. The council unanimously voted for the fourth option in applying for the grant at 0% with any cost overruns of the project beyond the grant award cap of $45,000,000 will be funded by the city of Bryan.

According to city staff, improvements to Downtown Bryan will produce significant safety, quality of life, connectivity and economic benefits for the residents and users of the corridor.

“This project will knit together existing investment in the downtown, specifically by removing and replacing pavement and sidewalks; upgrading water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure; installing streetscape and landscaping improvements including pedestrian lighting; and burying all overhead utilities,” city staff stated. “While the entirety of Downtown Bryan is included in this grant request, the majority of the scope and cost of the project will be within the limits of North Bryan Avenue from West 24th Street to West Martin Luther King Jr. Street and side streets from North Parker Avenue to North Main Street. These blocks represent the remaining areas that have not been reconstructed with previous Downtown projects. The limits of Martin Luther King Jr. Street between the railroad tracks and Texas Avenue are included for infrastructure upgrades and the existing phases of Downtown Bryan renovation will receive pavement marking and wayfinding upgrades.”