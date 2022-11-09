Bryan City Council Place 5 race leads to runoff; Election Day totals weigh in

Election season is not quite complete in Brazos County as the race for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5 resulted in a runoff.

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff received 40.1% of the vote, while Anjuli “A.J.” Renold received 32.4% of the vote and Kyle R. Schumann received 27.5% Tuesday night. Ewers-Shurtleff and Renold will vie in the runoff, with the candidate receiving the most votes winning.

According to Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock, the city of Bryan will have to set the runoff date, early voting period and hours and voting locations for this race.

“The [government] code says they can do it as soon as practicable within 45 days," Hancock said Wednesday. "We want to get them started and finished before 45 days, so that will be a really quick turnaround for us. This race would not be for all Bryan residents, it would be only for the residents in Single Member District 5 who qualify to vote.”

Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynn Stratta said Wednesday that they are currently trying to secure a location and date for the runoff election.

“We haven’t exactly been able to firm up the date for a runoff but I expect to be able to do that within the next day or two. Ultimately, the council has to order that runoff election on Nov. 17 when they canvas the returns of the election,” she said Wednesday. “Right now I am working on securing a location and workers. … The earliest we could have it would be Dec. 7. But we are actually looking at a timeframe between Dec. 8 and Dec. 13, we just have not narrowed it down to an exact date yet.”

Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo practitioner in Downtown Bryan since January 2015. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006, and later graduated from law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston in December 2014. She currently serves on the Bryan Business Council and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. She has previously served on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, and also served as the mayor of Stratford, Texas, from May 2010 to June 2012.

Renold previously served as the executive director of the American Red Cross of Texas Chapter and is currently on the board of directors. She is also the associate director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center at the Academy for Advanced Telecommunications and Learning Technologies. She graduated from Texas A&M in 2002, and received her master's degree from the University of North Texas.

Voter turnout

The total voter turnout for Brazos County was 47.5%, which came out to 59,986 votes cast, Hancock said. By comparison, 64,877 total votes were cast in Brazos County for November 2018’s midterm elections. There were about 33,000 votes cast during the early voting period, and 22,028 votes cast on Election Day, she said.

“We expected a pretty heavy turnout especially after early voting," Hancock said. "Historically we run about 50/50, so really that was a little short of what I thought we would do on Election Day. Going into it, you never know until early voting starts and you see how the turnout was. But we had such a really good turnout early than I expected just a little bit heavier, but all of our sites were really busy and it was a good thing.”

Of the 25 polling locations, the Brazos Center had the most votes cast on Election Day with 1,912 votes, she said; the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M had 1,300 votes cast on Election Day.

On Tuesday night, there was a bit of a stir at the Brazos Center when 87 votes were being counted late in the evening by hand. Hancock said those votes came from the MSC.

“The MSC had a scanner jam first thing in the morning and when 25 locations are trying to open up and you only have four tech people, you are kind of spread thin," she said. "So there is a provision to putting your ballot in an emergency bin if there is a scanner problem until a tech can get out there.

“The poll worker there had 87 voters who had placed their ballots in the emergency bin. And at the end of the night she was supposed to put those through the scanner after she closed down and with it being so late and them running quite a bit over, she inadvertently forgot to scan those. So we just had her put them in a separate container to bring those in a sealed container ... we just ran those on a machine by themselves. It only took about 15 or 20 minutes to run those.”

Overall, Hancock said she thought Tuesday night ran smoothly and had a good voter turnout.

“When you work with electronic equipment, there are always a few hiccups along the road but there is nothing that we can’t rectify or take care of, so we were able to get everybody through [Tuesday],” she said. “We did have several places that still had lines at 7 p.m. Our judges were really good at getting those voters finished up and all of their paperwork done and turning everything in.”