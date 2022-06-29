Bryan City Council hears first budget presentation

The Bryan City Council saw a sneak peak of what the preliminary proposed fiscal year 2023 general fund budget could look like after hearing a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Will Smith on Wednesday morning.

Smith told the council the city is well ahead of schedule and on track to adopt the tax rate and budget in September.

“Normally we present all of our funds in the middle of July. This year we had originally planned to do that on July 12, but because of scheduling for council members, we wanted to get it in front of them to talk about the tax rate and really get direction from them,” Smith said after the meeting. “We are about two-and-a-half weeks ahead of where we normally are.”

The council would be presented with a broader scope of the budget toward the end of July, because that is when certified values from the Brazos Central Appraisal District [BCAD] are released, Smith said.

BCAD is tasked by the state to value properties, and then the county tax assessor will access the tax for the taxing entities, Smith said.

“BCAD by law has to have certified values, meaning they are not going to change, for all property within a taxing jurisdiction by July 25 and whatever working day follows thereafter,” Smith said after the meeting. “Until then we don’t know what our values are, so we don’t know what the revenues are going to be in order to propose a tax rate."

There was no action taken during the meeting, as the council was presented with preliminary values only that are subject to change. The proposed general fund budget was projected at $104,838,000, which is a 9.5% increase from FY22 official general fund budget of $95,777,000, according to Smith.

“This is the first year on record that we will see sales taxes that are higher than property tax revenues in the general fund this year if my projections are correct,” Smith told the council. “We are projecting about $28 million in sales tax revenue to the general fund this year and we are pretty locked in at $25 million on the property tax.”

Since the sales and property tax make up most of the funding for the general fund, Smith said he will pay attention to the scope of the change in sales tax versus property tax.

“The fact that it's a little bit higher than property taxes have been in the past, I don’t think it is a good thing outside of the fact that it shows we have really good economic activity in Bryan and sales taxes are growing,” he said after the meeting.

Public safety, police and fire departments, are projected to make up 47% of the overall general fund budget, Smith said. New projected spending for FY23 for the general fund is about $6.7 million and the bulk of that would go toward public safety and parks, he said. For new spending in public safety costs are projected at $2,640,000; with public works at $929,000 and community services [parks] at $1,255,000, he told the council.

City Manager Kean Register highlighted some of the accomplishments the city has had over the last 10 years after setting specific budgets and tax rates.

“We added 40 firefighters and 30 police officers, so that's 70 personnel in public safety,” he told the council.

Register went on to mention the many projects the city had completed over the years including building a new fire station, the reconstruction of the Phillips Event Center and a drainage project in Midtown Park among others.

Smith also discussed days of cash with the council, which represents how many days of reserved cash that the city may have based on its level of cash. It is a measure of reserves which would show how long could the city operate if for some reason it lost all revenue, he said.

“We take three scenarios that fall within that statistical 95% confidence," he said. "I am making everybody aware of the potential; volatility in those revenue streams, we take a three-pronged, three-scenario approach, and we prepare for each and every one of those scenarios.”

The council also discussed possibilities of lowering the tax rate or maintaining it. The current property tax rate is set at $0.62900 per $100.00 assessed valuation.

Councilmember Buppy Simank said he is currently not comfortable proposing any tax rate reduction.

“I just feel like in the future … with all the things going on at the city and all the projects we want to complete, I just feel like now is not the time to do that,” he said. “In the future I would absolutely love to give a tax decrease, but I think it would be careless to do it at this moment.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson noted that citizens are seeing town projects come to fruition and are working to make improvements and he wants the city to keep moving forward.

“We don’t hire people that aren’t essential, why would you do that? We don’t want to be cutting people or cut the important things we are doing and we need to continue renewing a 150-year-old city, that would be my hope,” Nelson said.

The next budget workshop will cover a presentation on the enterprise fund July 12 in the council chambers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.