Bryan City Council members were introduced last week to future capital improvement projects that may be in the works, following a council retreat at the Legends Event Center in Bryan.

Jayson Barfknecht, the city’s public works director, led the presentation and discussion that allowed the five new council members to be acclimated to the proceedings of projects, funding options and more. City staff was also present to guide the retreat on April 19.

“This specific event, as far as all of the things we covered, was because of the new council as we hadn’t discussed all of these items together all at one time,” Barfknecht told The Eagle on Monday. “I think the council was curious about the process that we go through, I think they all want to see Bryan improve, and that is part of the process is to come up with a slate of projects that we can all agree on and that staff can be directed to work toward and try to get those accomplished.”

The presentation included the city’s Capital Improvement Program process and current shortfalls for approved projects, an update on Fiscal Year 2022 through the FY26 capital improvement program, and expenditures in single member districts and potential FY28 projects.

Regarding approved FY24 capital improvement projects, Barfknecht went over Phase 2 developments at Bryan Midtown Park for $20 million, Bryan Little League improvements for $500,000; Old Hearne Road reconstruction from Wilkes Street to Woodville Road for $4.4 million; and the widening of Woodville Road from Old Hearne Road to Texas Avenue for $4.6 million.

Additionally for FY24, the city will look at constructing traffic signals at East 29th Street and Barak Lane and at East 29th Street and Still Meadow.

Barfknecht went over approved capital improvement projects from FY26 bonds, which included the construction of a new animal shelter for about $7.4 million, which he said could potentially decommission the Bryan Animal Center.

“The proposed animal center is to be located at our municipal service center here at MLK and Waco Street,” he said. “This would be a replacement for the [Bryan Animal Center] a bigger facility for that one that is located on Finfeather.”

The center would be 18,000 square feet and serve as an animal care facility. Barfknecht said there was some discussion at the retreat of keeping the other shelter temporarily.

“Just [as] a place to keep more animals, a housing space for the animals,” he said. “But as far as the location where people would adopt animals, that would be relocated here.”

Regarding the potential for animal medical care at the center, Barfknecht said there has been discussion as the city was looking for partnerships.

“Maybe with Blinn [College] or to provide some sort of additional services that we don’t have now, or to expand those services,” he said. “Those [discussions] haven’t been fleshed out yet, we would need to go through that process. But right now it would be a new facility that is quite a bit larger than the existing one. That new facility would allow us to expand the services that we currently offer.”

There were about 24 potential projects for FY28 in the city’s capital improvement plan that the council was presented during the retreat.

“By the end of September we would like to adopt a new five-year capital improvement projects [list] which would be from FY24 through FY28; we want to add on the FY28 year so we [discussed] a couple dozen or so projects,” Barfknecht said.

One of the projects included creating a parallel collector road to State Highway 47 for the innovation corridor design and construction for $8 million. The project includes a new 54 foot wide collector road w a median, sidewalks and a shared use path with street lighting, and drainage, water and sewer improvements.

A FY28 project included the Downtown Bryan Phase 4 design and construction project for $20 million, in which they would reconstruct all water and sewer utilities, roadways and sidewalks with street lighting, and instill drainage improvements.

“Phase 1 was on Main Street from 28th to 24th Street. Phase 2 was Bryan Avenue from 28th to 24th. Phase 3 was Main Street from 24th Street all the way to MLK,” Barfknecht said. “Phase 4 is Bryan Street from 24th Street all the way to MLK that would rebuild that parallel section of Main on Bryan Avenue and make it look like Main Street.”

The construction project for widening Leonard and Groesbeck Road for $11.8 million was also among the FY28 projects; which would widen roadway to 54 feet and convert from open ditch to curb and gutter, he said.

“That project is widen Leonard Road from Palasota Drive out to [FM] 2818, we built a new roundabout there with the Palasota project, it would widen the two lane road out to 2818,” he said. “The county has a potential bond project that would widen Leonard Road from 2818 out to State Highway 47, then that would give us a widened road from State Highway 47 all the way in to essentially Downtown.”

Lastly, Barknecht presented a request in FY28 from the fire department to upgrade and renovate Fire Station #4 for about $1.5 million, as it needs an new bays and sleeping quarters.

The council also went over FY18 to FY22 total expenditures by single member district for capital improvement projects and street maintenance.

Total CIP expenditures for Single Member District 1 was about $11.1 million and about $2.5 million for street maintenance.

Total CIP expenditures for Single Member District 2 was about $16.6 million and about $2.8 million for street maintenance.

Total CIP expenditures for Single Member District 3 was about $8 million and about $1.2 million for street maintenance.

Total CIP expenditures for Single Member District 4 was about $13 million and about $3 million for street maintenance.

Total CIP expenditures for Single Member District 5 was about $10 million and about $1.6 million for street maintenance.