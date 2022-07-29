Bryan City Council discusses FY23 budget and capital improvement projects

Bryan City Council members continued their Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget talks Thursday after two presentations regarding special revenue funds and capital improvement projects for the coming years.

Chief Financial Officer Will Smith discussed special revenue funds which include management company funds for Midtown Park, the Phillips Event Center and the Queen and Palace Theaters.

“We are looking at all of these funds as really new funds; we don’t have a lot of history so we are being very careful about how we project these,” Smith told the council. “But we are looking at total revenue for Midtown Park operations at $5.6 million … and we are looking at total expenditures at $5.7 million.

“For the Phillips Event Center, we are looking at golf revenues of about $900,000 … and almost $5 million in expenditures. So, we are looking at ending operating funds at $300,000 [for the center].”

As for the Queen and Palace Theater funds, Smith said they are projecting revenues and expenditures at about $1.2 million, and are looking at ending operating funds of about $63,000 for both theaters.

Smith also discussed the proposed employee benefits fund for FY23, and told the council they are not recommending any employee contribution increases, city contribution increases or retiree contribution increases. For the city’s FY23 Coulter Airfield fund, Smith said the total proposed revenues and expenditures are $1.3 million.

City Engineer Paul Kaspar presented the council with current and future capital improvement projects that the city is funding in design and construction costs.

One of the CIP projects includes work on South College Avenue, which is under phase one of construction from West Villa Maria Road to West Carson Street, he said; this was a FY22 project but will have construction efforts in 2023.

“We have actively been in the design on phase one of this project from Villa Maria to Carson, and the design is essentially complete with a couple of fine touches left and we are waiting on land acquisition relating to the storm water detention pond,” he told the council. “We are looking out to bid at the end of this year with completion by summer of 2024.”

Along with reconstruction on this project, Kaspar said they will provide two-lane roadway with raised medians, adding a storm sewer system with required detention, adding a shared use path on one side and sidewalk on the other, and will include lighting, landscaping and streetscaping.

Kaspar mentioned another CIP project expected to be complete by 2024, which will extend Old Hearne Road. This project would include a wide concrete pavement in order to extend Old Hearne Road from State Highway 6 to Indian Trail; as well as extending Bryan Athletic Complex Drive from the Bryan Texas Utilities site to Old Hearne Road; and will include constructing a storm water system.

An additional project in the works is the Hillside rear lot and drainage effort, and Old Oaks storm sewer improvements, Kaspar said.

“Part of this project is that construction will be underway real soon, and a piece of it is being put into the street maintenance contract that is soon to be under construction,” Kaspar told the council. “The anticipated rest of this project would be wrapping up by some time by the end of 2023. The design is essentially complete and we are waiting on some final land acquisition easements to be able to put it out to bid.”

The project includes reconstructing Hillside Drive to an inverted street with curbs and trench drains; convert existing inlets to junction boxes with leads to trench drains; construct flumes, which measure the flow of water in open channels, from back yards on the east side of streets to alleviate flooding; and replace existing sewer on Old Oaks Drive, Kaspar said.

After the meeting, Kaspar noted they are working on traffic signal improvements, and as far as drainage, they are looking at acquiring some land for a regional detention pond. After both presentations, council members discussed the process of design standards for CIP construction projects and at what scope those are formed.

The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget Aug. 23, and a public hearing on the proposed tax rate Sept. 6.