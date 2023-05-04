As All City Management Services, Inc. looks to renew its contract with the city of Bryan and the Bryan Police Department to provide full school crossing guard services for the Bryan school district, members of the Bryan City Council had questions regarding the program and its cost.

Councilman James Edge of Single Member District 4 asked to pull the item that is not to cost more than $181,659 from the consent agenda for discussion, stating his curiosity about the city’s outsourcing of school crossing guards.

“I’m curious about the history of this, how long we have been engaging in this type of basically outsourcing our school crossing guards,” Edge said. “Secondly, I’m curious as to why this is an expense for the city of Bryan and not, perhaps, Bryan ISD.”

Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said the 2022-23 school year was the first time the city outsourced this program.

“Historically, it’s been operated out of the police department where they engage or employ citizens to provide that service,” Walker said. “ACMS, or All City Management Services, they provide these services to about 250 cities, including 12 police departments in Texas.”

In response to Edge’s question regarding funding coming from the city rather than the school district, Walker said he did not know how it started but provided his perspective on the matter.

“I can tell you that, since I’ve been here, which has been a long time, it’s been the city that has provided that service,” Walker said. “I would guess that, historically speaking, it was a safety issue and it was on city streets.”

Looking back further, he said the school district was once under the city; therefore, the crossing guard program might not have ever been transferred to the district’s control when the entities became separate.

“I can’t say that those discussions haven’t occurred in the past because I think at some point in time, at different points of time, there have been discussions that have occurred, but it has never transitioned to a cost of the school district; it’s remained with the city,” Walker said.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said he did not realize the city was paying for the crossing guard program.

"I may be naïve, but for some reason I always thought those were voluntary positions, and I'd go by and say, 'Thank you for being there and doing all that stuff,'" Gutierrez said. "But I had no idea that we were in fact getting a big bill for that."

With that, he suggested the city enter into a conversation with the Bryan school district to determine how to move forward.

“If the city liaisons from the council would want to discuss something with a counterpart, that’s certainly an opportunity, something we could put in the agenda that could be discussed,” Walker said.

Councilman Paul Torres of Single Member District 1 proposed the crossing guard program become a shared cost between the city and the school district.

As of Wednesday, the Bryan school district had not heard from the city regarding this discussion, a district official told The Eagle, and the district did not comment on the issue Thursday.