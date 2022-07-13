Bryan City Council continues FY23 budget talks

Bryan City Council members continued their Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget discussions Tuesday after three separate presentations regarding electric utilities, water and wastewater and solid waste that are part of the proposed enterprise fund.

Chief Financial Officer Will Smith said there are two categories of the enterprise fund that have not yet been presented to council including airport funds and the Bryan Commerce and Development funds. Smith said the proposed enterprise fund budget for electric utilities, water, wastewater and solid waste only, equals about $321.5 million.

City staff told the council there are no proposals for a rate increase in electric utilities, water, wastewater and solid waste.

Greg Miller, Bryan Texas Utilities general manager, was part of a joint meeting between the BTU Board of Directors and the council and said Bryan residents will not see a rate change in their electric bill, if approved by the council.

“During Winter Storm Uri we did pretty well. Our [generators] ran the whole time which allowed us to avoid a lot of the costs that other utilities were having to incur during that time period,” he said Wednesday. “We did end up having a negative effect on our utility, however it wasn’t very substantial; and because of the fact that we were financially stable at the time.”

Miller said BTU plans every year for the future with respect to power supply, and since natural gas prices were “extremely low over the last several years,” they entered into economic power purchases that will last through the next several years.

“During this current rise in gas prices we haven’t had to make additional purchases to any large degree in order to cover the needs of our customers,” he said. “Bryan-College Station is experiencing and has experienced very steady and very continuous growth throughout the last 20 years, and this year we hit somewhat of a milestone by exceeding 65,000 customers. And both our rural and city systems are very steady and showing incremental growth with no slowdown.”

BTU’s city system includes all customers inside the city limits of Bryan; the rural system includes the rest of Brazos County residents in rural areas, including some parts inside the College Station city limits, and some residents in Robertson and Burleson counties, Miller said.

The proposed electric rates for BTU’s city system has expenditures at $223.5 million, which is an increase from FY22 expenditures at $190.4 million; revenues are proposed at $229.2 million, which is an increase from FY22 revenues at $196.1 million, Miller said.

The FY23 proposed electric rates for BTU’s rural system has expenditures at $54.9 million, which is an increase from FY22 expenditures at $49.4 million; revenues are proposed at $56.1 million, which is an increase from FY22 revenues at $50.3 million, Miller said.

Miller said he made note to the council that even with the level of expense for both systems, their reserves are still going up.

“What that tells us is that we are doing a good job of collecting a revenue at the low rates that we have, and still adding to our reserves at the end of the year,” he said.

Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan Public Works director, presented the water and wastewater portion of the enterprise fund budget to the council and said they are not proposing any rate increases.

“We have some cash in the bank, and we are looking to draw down on doing projects and capital expenditures that are one-time expenses,” he said Wednesday. “And then we have money on the water side looking at production facilities and upgrades and also on the wastewater side at the wastewater treatment plant [for upgrades].”

The FY23 proposed water expenditures are $17.9 million, which is a 6.8% increase from FY22 expenditures; the proposed water revenues are $14.7 million, which is a 1.7% increase from FY22 revenues, Barfknect said.

The FY23 proposed wastewater expenditures are $16.7 million, which is a 5.9% decrease from FY22 expenditures; the proposed wastewater revenues are $14.2 million, which is a 2.7% increase from FY22 revenues, Barfknect said.

Regarding the decrease in wastewater expenditures, Barfknecht said “they are spending more than they are making in revenue, but it is all going to [future] projects.”

“As a utility we are not really in the business to make money, so we are using that excess cash that we have to make infrastructure improvements and in doing so we are drawing that cash level down; but we are targeting 100 days [of cash on hand], instead of our minimum of 60 days so we have some buffer in there,” he said. “In the next couple of years we are looking to add a generator at our low-service pump stations to be able to generate wells out there, and send water to town in the case of an extended power outage.”

Eric Zaragoza, Bryan’s manager of Environmental Services, presented the solid waste portion of the enterprise fund to the council and also said residents are not going to see rate increases, upon council approval.

“We are going to continue our $13.50 monthly rate to our [residential] residents, which is what we reduced two years ago,” he said. “We do not have any plans of increasing that rate as far as projections go for the next five years.”

The FY23 proposed solid waste expenditures are $10.8 million, which is a 7.3% increase from FY22 expenditures; the proposed solid waste revenues are $8.8 million, which is a 2.4% increase from FY22 revenues, Zaragoza said.

Zaragoza said they also proposed adding a commercial route and a residential route to the council, in order to increase routes because the city is growing and and their fleet can’t stay the same size. Another reason for additional routes was because they found that the COVID-19 pandemic increased the tonnage of solid waste in any given household, as people shifted to work from home conditions.

The next Bryan budget meeting will take place July 28.

For more information, visit bryantx.gov.