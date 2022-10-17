Bryan City Council candidates participate in first forum debate

Those running for Bryan City Council participated in their first forum at the Brazos Center Monday night, hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, and were asked about the school district, first responders, taxes and more.

A total of 14 candidates filed for a seat on the Bryan City Council, and there are six seats up for election.

Scott DeLucia of WTAW Radio, who moderated the forum, asked the mayoral candidates about the Bryan schools transportation situation and since there are some “hurt feelings,” what are the first steps they could take to repair that bridge?

In the mayoral race are Mike Southerland, Bobby Gutierrez and Brent Hairston.

“I think the first steps have already been taken, we have talked about our concerns to have public meetings or to have private meetings,” Gutierrez said. “I have already reached out to the superintendent. I have already reached out to the board chair. We have had some dialogue going on and we are going to meet.”

Southerland and Hairston also weighed in.

“I just recently I went to the BISD school board meeting and told them what a wonderful job they are doing, and how critical it is for them to keep on and not be deterred by being called names and bullied and that kind of thing,” Southerland said. “That is where I think the council went way overboard.”

Hairston also commended the school district and said they do a “phenomenal job.”

“Their graduation rate has gone up in the last five years from 78% to 91% that is a success story,” he said. “We need to value our relationship with BISD.”

DeLucia later asked the candidates their view on the police and fire department levels in the city, and if additions are needed, and who specifically they spoke to in fire and police in their efforts.

“I interviewed with the fire department when they interviewed us and I have worked with the police department for years,” Southerland said. “The city of Bryan is spending $500 million this year. … There is plenty of money available, it is not prioritized properly.”

Hairston said he believes there is some “short staffing in the fire department.”

“I think we need to make sure to do whatever is necessary to make sure the fire department is fully staffed,” he said.

Gutierrez said he believes it is the city’s obligation to make sure it funds both departments.

“We spend 87% of our whole budget that goes to fire and safety, fire and police. That leaves 13% to run the rest of this city,” he said. “We need to make sure we are all equal across the board.”

DeLucia asked if they were in favor of having four firefighters on a truck to go out on call, and each candidate said yes.

He asked the candidates in the Single Member District 1 race, Raul Santana and Paul Torres, what particular needs in their district need to be addressed most urgently.

“I walk the streets of the city of Bryan in District 1 and people have concerns about the creeks and bayous and the things that are overgrown and the water overflowing instead of going downwards, it comes out the banks,” Santana said in response.

Torres said the infrastructure in their district is in great need because it is aging badly.

“[Also] the police, fire and safety we really need to make sure they are funded for the tools and everything they need to do in their jobs because the city is growing,” he said.

DeLucia asked those in the Single Member District 5 race — Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, Anjuli “A.J.” Renold and Kyle R. Schumann — about inflation and if the city would be able to maintain service with its current tax rate.

“We [need to] get cash influxes in our tax base from businesses so we can mitigate the tax consequences and effect on our citizens here in Bryan,” Ewers-Shurtleff said. “I believe that Bryan can continue to maintain its level of services so long as we continue to promote the kind economic development mentioned.”

Renold also agreed the city would be able to maintain service at the approved tax rate.

“I think the quality of life is a huge draw to Bryan, and we just need to make sure we have great schools, great services,” she said. “We are lucky to not have been affected by inflation as a lot of other cities.”

Schumann expressed in his closing statement he wanted more communication from the city to its residents.

“I want to make sure that moving forward every single one of us has the opportunity to be heard,” he said. “Communication is our life blood, if we are not communicating with each other then we have no chance of success.”

In the Single Member District 2 race is Ray Arrington and Rafael Peña III; in the Single Member District 3 race is Doris Machinski and Jared Salvato; and in the at-large Place 6 race is Kevin C. Boriskie and Patrick Giammalva.

DeLucia asked each candidate the following: “With less than two months of the official opening of the Legends Event Center at Midtown Park, what do you say if your constituents ask you, ‘how am I going to benefit from this and what will be done in our district to better our quality of life?’”

Machinski said hopefully the event center it will generate substantial revenue that will help the finances in the city all around.

“My understanding is that it was developed to be a revenue generating business so we could have the out-of-town people come here,” she said.

Salvato said it would be a great place that families can go.

“That money could be used that is generated from this facility to continue to look at other similar event venues to benefit the city as a whole,” he said.

Boriskie said it benefits residents because they are going to have entertainment that “enhances quality of life and you are going to get a lot of tourism dollars.”

Giammalva said he didn’t agree with the center being built.

“The city council and the city manager are too busy trying to convince the citizens that their pet projects, [by] destroying public park land, putting commercial businesses, Big Shots Golf and Legends Event Center,” he said.

Arrington said the project from his understanding is a project that was given a “long thought.”

“I think the city council and Planning and Zoning gave it a lot of thought before they considered building it there,” he said. “I have not had enough information and I don’t know enough information about the event center to give an educational answer on it, but I will go and look and find answers for you.”

Peña said he wants to loosen the restrictions and make sure every resident has the opportunity to go.

“I hope we attract all of the tourists that are out of town so we can fill our ‘heads in beds’ and generate that HOT [hotel occupancy tax] tax revenue,” he said.

Early voting starts Oct. 24 and the general election is Nov. 8.

College Station and Brazos County contested candidates will participate in a second chamber forum Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit brazosvotes.org.