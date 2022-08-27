Bryan City Council approves temporary relief to BTU customers

During a special meeting last week, Bryan City Council members approved a temporary suspension of deposit requirements for the reconnection of electric service from Bryan Texas Utilities customers, due to increasing electric bills driven by this summer's extreme heat. The suspension will last until Oct. 31 for BTU customers.

Doug Lyle, BTU executive director of business and customer operations, presented the council with how BTU has been working to assist customers with high electric bills.

“The BTU board asked [city] staff to come up with a report on what BTU was doing to assist customers with high electric bills, so staff presented that report in the Aug. 8 BTU board meeting,” he said. “We discussed suspending the cuts for nonpayment, charitable giving and deposit practices. … BTU has suspended cuts five times in this summer so far due to the excessive heat.”

Residents who receive utility service from BTU are faced with fees associated to nonpayment and are charged additional fees in order to have their services turned back on, Lyle said.

“I would like to clarify what happens on a disconnection of electric service and what BTU needs to reconnect service," he said. "There is a $20 disconnect fee, there is a $5 reconnect fee, and then you have to pay any outstanding debt that you have to BTU. At that time, we will look if a customer has a deposit on their account. If they currently have a deposit on their account, we will look at the additional deposit required to connect service — [which] is 50% of the standard deposit fee — which is typically about $72.50.”

The average $72 deposit will be suspended for customers until Oct. 31. Customers have to pay the disconnect and reconnect fees and their past due bill, according to city staff. To help customers who may not be able to pay their utility bill, BTU has a list of charities that make donations and help customers on a case-by-case basis, he said.

“For charitable giving so far, just from March to August of 2022, BTU has received over $975,000 in charitable funds, and we have applied those funds against 1,800 accounts,” he said. “Just this Monday we received two checks for $47,000 to apply for customer bills.”

Some of the charities and nonprofits that supply funds when feasible include Catholic Charities of Central Texas, Elder Aid, First Baptist Church Bryan, Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul.

During the hear-citizens portion of the meeting, several residents spoke out against the disconnect and reconnect fees, including Debra Miller of Bryan, who said the additional fee charges on utility bills are a penalty.

“I know what it is like not to have, and when most people have been disconnected from their electricity, they are not disconnected because they are lazy. They are not disconnected because they want to cheat anybody. They are disconnected because they had to choose between paying the electric bill and feeding their children,” she said. “I absolutely don’t think people should have penalties for being poor, and that is what the reconnection fee is. It is a penalty for being poor. … That is a poor tax, and you should be ashamed if you think taxing the poor is the way we make our city greater.”

Lyle said as a nonprofit utility, BTU states that “deposits do help mitigate risks of nonpayment, and that does help all of the citizens of Bryan.”

“Deposits and late fees — these are standard utility practices across our industry,” he said. “BTU does recognize that because of this summer, relief for some of these things could very well be evaluated.”

City Manager Kean Register said the reconnect fees used to be higher when a technician would need to drive out to someone’s home to disconnect power.

“Now, it is a $20 fee on the disconnect side because of the process the customer service reps have to go through, even though it is done electronically. There is a process on the back end of that, and that amount of time is the $20,” he said. “And that is why the connect fee is only $5. Because once someone pays all of those fees, then it really only costs $5 for the time that it takes the customer service person to go in and do the work that it takes to get the meter turned back on.”