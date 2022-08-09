Bryan City Council approves proposing the same property tax rate in a 5-2 vote

The Bryan City Council approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as the city’s current tax rate, in a 5-2 vote during Tuesday night’s regular meeting at the Bryan Municipal Building.

After much back-and-forth debate, councilmembers Buppy Simank, James Edge, Bobby Gutierrez, Prentiss Madison and Reuben Marin all voted in favor of proposing the same tax rate.

Mayor Andrew Nelson and councilman Brent Hairston voted against the motion, as they were in favor of proposing a decreased tax rate.

The vote does not officially approve a tax rate. A public hearing on the proposed tax rate was scheduled for Sept. 6, and the council will adopt a tax rate a week later.

During a council workshop meeting earlier in the day, Chief Financial Officer Will Smith said the city’s certified property values are technically not certified, because the Brazos Central Appraisal District still had 5.43% certified values under review.

“By state law, these are certified estimates; that doesn’t change anything for council. We still have to calculate the tax rate the same way, you also have to vote on it the same way, but they are not yet certified values,” Smith told the council. “Looking at comparisons between Fiscal Year 2022 to 2023 we had about a 14.77% increase in our certified value estimates between the two years, and those are freeze-adjusted values. … Your total increase in value is right at $900,000,000, a little bit under that. New properties made up about 3.75% of that. … Existing properties and other freeze-adjusted values were right at 13.29%.”

Smith discussed certified property value estimates and how that translates into general fund revenues year over year. He presented revenues to the council based on the current tax rate.

“There are $29 million going to the general fund based on [a property tax rate of] $0.629, compared to the Fiscal Year 2022 budget of $25 million,” he said during the workshop meeting. “So, the increase year over year is about $3.6 million dollars, 14%, which pretty much ties back into your growth.”

The no-new-revenue rate, previously known as the effective tax rate, is $0.594252 per $100 valuation and is based on existing properties, Smith said. The no-new-revenue rate is what the tax rate would need to be today, to bring in exactly the same amount of revenue that was brought in last year, he said. The no-new-revenue rate is a 5.5% decrease over the current tax rate; and the voter approval rate is $0.746433, which could not be set without having an election, he said.

The council also looked at how a half-cent tax reduction would affect the city’s days of cash on hand, which represents how many days of reserved cash that the city may have based on its level of cash. It is a measure of reserves which would show how long the city could operate if for some reason it lost all revenue, Smith said.

“If we put the tax rate at $0.629 to $0.624 … it would cost you roughly 10 days of cash over the outlook horizon,” he said at the workshop.

During the tax rate discussion, each council member discussed their reasoning for either proposing keeping the same tax rate or lowering it.

Simank said he wants city to keep moving in the right direction.

“The community is telling us that they love the direction we are going. I just think to be financially sound, we don’t know what the future is going to bring in,” he said. “Will [Smith] set off some alarms for me earlier when he said we are in a recession, maybe not Bryan-College Station. … A big majority of our tax dollars go to public safety and I just think it is important we keep the city safe and we don't cut and lose services for our first responders.”

Madison agreed with Simank that keeping the rate the same would be helpful to move the city forward.

Hairston said because the city will be collecting about $3.6 million in general fund revenues — due to increased property values — he would propose a decreased tax rate.

“We also have to be prepared to pay for increase in salaries with inflation and all of that. I don’t think we can keep the tax rate the same or have a no-new-revenue rate,” he said. “But I feel like something in the half to one-cent range would be still prudent and keep us above the 100 days cash. And keep in mind the tax dollars belong to the citizens; it is not our money, it is their money.”

Gutierrez asked Smith that with inflation and interest rates increasing, if the city would still be protected with a one-cent reduction in the tax rate.

Smith responded and said it would depend on where the city is in the forecast, but that if inflation continues it will be a “dire” situation regardless.

Ultimately, the council decided to come to a five-person majority vote, so that when they vote on adopting a tax rate there is a majority consensus.

To view the city’s proposed FY23 budget, visit docs.bryantx.gov/fiscal/FY2023-Proposed-Budget.pdf.