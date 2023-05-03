The Bryan City Council unanimously approved the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and F.M. 60 along University Drive for $280,000 with the Texas Department of Transportation during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

According to Bryan city staff, a 2021 rollover wreck at the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and University Drive started a conversation among the cities of Bryan and College Station and TxDOT about the need to install a traffic signal at this intersection.

“Many hours of the day the intersection is not busy, but during sporting events at Veteran’s Park and at peak times at Plaza Centre Court in Bryan, this intersection meets the needed warrant for a traffic signal,” city staff stated. “Additional benefits to the city of Bryan include the visitors who stay at the hotels located off Plaza Centre Court can safely walk to sporting events across University Drive with the new signal.”

The original agreement was for College Station to design the project as the traffic signal will be maintained by them since University Drive is fully within the City of College Station city limits, according to city staff.

“TXDOT and the City of Bryan were to equally split the construction costs. The original cost estimate of the signal was $560,000 and the design paid for by College Station was $174,305. Due to the city of College Station choosing a more expensive construction option with expanded scope and the price increases seen in the construction industry, the current construction cost estimate is now $850,461,” city staff stated.

“Due to this increase the city of College Station will now contribute construction funds for the difference in the expanded scope plus the usual costs for signal upgrades from the base items specified by TXDOT. The city of Bryan’s amount will remain at the original agreed upon cost of $280,000 and TXDOT will cover any overages that occur.”

Additionally, the council approved Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez to execute an interlocal agreement between College Station, Bryan, Brazos County and Texas A&M University authorizing the purchase of a rescue vehicle.

“The cost of the purchase will be shared equally among the four entities, $80,173.75 each, payment upon delivery. City of College Station will purchase the vehicle and hold the title in its name,” city staff stated. “The interlocal agreement spells out the processes and procedures for maintenance, repairs, training and requesting use of the rescue vehicle. Total cost of the rescue vehicle is $320,695.”

During the meeting, Gutierrez mentioned an idea he initially heard from College Station councilman Bob Yancy, to have the rescue vehicle have branding from all entities involved to show “one community.”

The Bryan council also unanimously reappointed City Manager Kean Register to his seat on the Texas Municipal Power Agency Board of Directors. He was first appointed to the board in July 2012, according to city staff. The city’s other representative on the panel is former Mayor Andrew Nelson, city staff stated.