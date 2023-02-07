The city of Bryan showed its support for the health and well-being of firefighters Tuesday after the Bryan City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract to facilitate a Health and Wellness initiative for the fire department, which could extend to other Bryan personnel.

“This is new for everybody. Both departments, police and fire, we focus on mental health and even within our own department we have ‘pure fitness instructors’ who can help. This is just taking it a step further to really double down on the health and wellness of firefighters,” Jason Nored, assistant fire chief of operations for the Bryan Fire Department, said Monday. “The job is so stressful and if you don’t stay in shape and things like that, it is going to be very hard for you to have a long sustained career. And when you retire, we want you to have a good retirement as well.”

The contract is for $630,500 with Alinea Physiotherapy & Wellness of College Station. The department received a $195,000 grant from the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will pay for the first year of this program. The annual expenditures specified within this contract will not exceed $200,000 for year one with a 5% increase for each additional year and paid on a monthly basis, according to city staff. Nored said they will also seek more grants during the remaining two years to go toward the program.

Greg Propst, owner of Alinea Physiotherapy & Wellness, said Tuesday that he is excited to get this program up and running for the firefighters.

“We know that [the issue of health and wellness] is not just in Bryan," he said. "It is first responders and tactical performance teams across the country that due to the nature of their work, their hours, when they are able to eat and when they are able to exercise and the stress that they are put under, it is so different for the majority of us.

“Just being able to provide them with health and wellness advice and do on-site rehabilitation to make sure they are well taken care of so they can continue to serve us, is something I have been super passionate about for a long time and I am just excited that we are able to, hopefully, very soon see it come to fruition.”

According to the contract, Alinea Physiotherapy & Wellness will provide a program consisting of wellness, fitness plans, educational sessions for sleep, rest, recovery, nutrition, lifestyle, physical therapy and other related services that improve the health and wellness of employees, reduce lost time by preventing injuries and chronic disease and reduce recovery time. They will provide on-site representatives to manage the program at Bryan fire stations.

Ultimately the fire department will be the first to participate in the program, but Nored said the goal is to have it expand to the Bryan Police Department, Bryan Texas Utilities and more city entities so everyone can benefit.

“It is going to be very beneficial to the personnel and the city as a whole. Our goal obviously is to lower our workers' compensation claims, or when we do have them they won’t be as severe, lessen the amount of lost time for when [anyone] is injured,” Nored said Monday. “Other departments have done this on a larger scale; this is one of the few departments on our side that I think have done this which says a lot about our city. Investing in our health and wellness, it just means a lot for us.”

Nored and Propst said the program will operate throughout all five Bryan fire stations. Nored said Alinea Physiotherapy & Wellness has evaluated its workout equipment and offered suggestions on how to better outfit its weight rooms; and how to focus on flexibility, mobility and recovery.

“Our personnel are highly trained,” Nored said. “As it goes for most of the world, when it comes to diet and exercise is where people kind of struggle. Having that guidance and that constant person to go to when it comes to that is going to be beneficial. The prevention and injury rehabilitation is going to be key as well. That is mainly year one, we have other things we are going to focus on in year two and three as far as sleep studies with our personnel. This is an overall wellness, how can you get your stress levels down and just making our people that much healthier, which will produce better customer service.”

Propst said operations will potentially start March 1 by collecting firefighters' performance testing data from Texas A&M University. They will have contractors that will help with different aspects of the program; however, Propst said he is the primary caretaker.

He stressed that this issue is not just Bryan, but a nationwide issue of firefighters health and well-being not at the forefront.

“When you look at firefighters and you compare their cardiovascular disease, their diabetes, their sudden cardiac deaths, their body mass, their body fat, they are basically on average or slightly worse than the average American. It is not just a Bryan problem, it is a nationwide issue,” Propst said Tuesday. “The average citizen might think: ‘Why do they need this? They get to exercise; they are supposed to be fit.’ But it is a known nationwide problem; the International Association of Firefighters has supported programs like this and shown that they do help to improve the health, wellness and the longevity of the firefighters during their career and also on into retirement. We want them to be able to enjoy their lives and not fall apart once the job is done.”

Nored said the current program is for current active duty firefighters, but that could be extended to retirees in the future.

“If it does benefit the city long term to start incorporating retirees, we might go down that road, but right now the program is to focus on active city employees,” he said Tuesday.

Currently, the Bryan Fire Department has 145 line-personnel, with three shifts among five fire stations, Nored said. They also have a recruitment academy that has 28 personnel in it, and they will be in the program once they are implemented at a station. The fire department ran just under 16,000 calls in 2022. Nored said they had 300 fire calls last year, and of those that were actually working fires was about 80 to 100; including many calls for motor vehicle accidents, water rescue calls and emergency medical calls.

A healthy fire department is going to produce a better firefighter, which is going to produce the goal of a higher level of service, Nored said.

“This is the most excited I have seen the firefighters about having this kind of company come in to help them get better," he said. "A lot of them will work through injuries just because that is the mindset of who we are. If you get hurt on duty, you obviously go get help. But now we have that ideal of, ‘Great, I can come to work and be taught how to stretch better, maybe work out a specific area and help prevent those injuries or heal those injuries.’”

To view the contract, visit go.boarddocs.com/tx/cobtx/Board.nsf/Public.

For more information about Alinea Physiotherapy & Wellness, visit alineapt.com.