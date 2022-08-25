Bryan City Council approves first reading of FY 2022-23 budget

Bryan City Council members approved the first reading of fiscal year 2022-23 budget on Tuesday, which totals almost $500 million and has a 12.8% increase from the previous fiscal year.

The budget will be officially adopted on Sept. 6, and totals $499,270,403 in expenditures and $483,583,252 in revenues, according to Chief Financial Officer Will Smith.

A majority of the increase in the budget was due to public safety, he said. The city is planning to purchase an additional ambulance and hire seven firefighters, as well as replace police, fire and public works vehicles through the general fund budget, he said.

“A lot of that is from having to play catch-up on vehicles that we weren’t able to purchase since the pandemic, and also the supply chain for vehicles has really been difficult for us,” Smith said Thursday. “The vast majority of that is a one-time cost that we won’t continue seeing. I wouldn’t be surprised — and I don’t know this for sure — if our budget goes down next year.”

The last time the city was able to decrease its budget was from 2020 to 2021 by less than 1%, he said. Specifically, the general fund expenditures went down because of the pandemic and the city was able to budget conservatively in 2021 because of that, Smith said.

The proposed general fund budget expenditures are $102,374,900. That includes a debt service of about $18.2 million and $2.4 million in hotel occupancy tax (HOT) funds.

“The expenditure on the debt service is expected to increase this year, and that is because when we issue debt in this year — fiscal 2022 year — we don't actually start paying that debt until the next year,” he said. “We are also projecting to issue some debt in FY 2023 for some parks projects and projects at the airport.”

Regarding hotel occupancy tax funds for FY 2023, Smith said a majority of the funds go toward Destination Bryan, which is almost 100% funded through the city, he said. Additionally, hotel occupancy tax funds go toward economic agreements with hotels in the city and in advertising the city, Smith said.

The enterprise fund is mostly made up of Bryan Texas Utilities combined for city and rural usage, which totals $278,448,003 in expenditures and $282,170,752 in revenues; and both show an increase in revenues and expenditures from last fiscal year, he said. The proposed $483 million total in revenues for FY 2023 is a 13.7% increase from FY 2022, he said.

“Revenues overall are significantly higher for FY 23," he said. "The biggest change there is through BTU city usage. They had an almost $30 million increase [in revenue] and that is really just growth. … Almost all of our revenues from BTU are based on use of electricity. The next biggest change [in revenue] is the general fund, and that is based on our increased projections for sales tax. But also because of the valuation growth of properties, so your property taxes are also going up a little bit.”

Smith said there are currently no proposals for a tax rate increase in electric utilities, water, wastewater and solid waste. The total combined proposed expenditures for water, wastewater and solid waste is about $44 million, he said. The internal service funds — which are made up of employee benefits, warehouse funds and the city’s self-insurance funds — total about $19 million in proposed expenditures, he said.

During the Sept. 6 council meeting, there will be a public hearing and first reading on the proposed tax rate, and the second reading and final adoption of the budget. The Sept. 13 meeting will include the second reading of the tax rate and the final adoption of the tax rate.