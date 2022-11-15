Bryan City Council approves construction of new entertainment facility in Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Residents of Bryan will have more options for family-fun activities with the installment of a Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille Recreation and Entertainment facility in Travis Bryan Midtown Park by 2024.

During a special meeting Monday night, the Bryan City Council unanimously approved a ground lease to SMBG Bryan, LLC to construct a multiuse recreation and entertainment facility on 5.6 acres in Travis Bryan Midtown Park along the southwest shore of Midtown Lake near the intersection of West Villa Maria Road and South College Avenue.

“It is a great leap of faith being able to have interesting recreational opportunities in the park — in such a large park — with tens of thousands of our families being able to use it but also people who come from outside of town,” Mayor Andrew Nelson said before a vote was taken. “It is going to support well over a million visitors to the park, and I am just honored that this council was able to be a part of this and support it.”

According to city staff, the facility includes indoor and outdoor non-shooting target sports, including 24 bowling lanes, darts, axe throwing, bocce ball and shuffle board; four indoor and two outdoor pickleball courts and/or other racket/paddle sports; technology advanced auditoriums allowing movies, live event broadcasts, e-sports and conference space; an arcade and an outdoor amphitheater; and supplementary food and beverage services.

Midtown Park is park land and cannot be sold, but the land can be leased if the entity provides recreational amenities to the community, according to Lacey Lively, communications and marketing director for Bryan. At full operations, the minimum annual city revenue would be $443,560, not including indirect economic impact; and the revenues will offset the city’s cost in providing utilities to the site, interior road access, public parking lot and a public boardwalk, she said.

The SMGB building is 58,000 square feet and the pickleball court building is 11,200 square feet, with a total projected cost for the building and fixtures at $26.5 million, according to the ground lease agreement.

Mark Schulman of SMBG, which also operates the Queen and the Palace Theatres and Billy's Grille & Bar in Downtown Bryan, was present at the meeting to share his excitement for the project.

“This investment and development in Midtown Park and the vision that the city council and the mayor and the town has is one of the most dynamic things I have ever seen,” he said. “It started with your deal with BigShots, it went over to Legends, and now we hope to put a cherry on top of that whip cream with the SMBG [Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille Company] Bryan Midtown Park Recreational and Entertainment facility.”

Charles Hodges with Hodges and Associates Architectural Firm spoke after Schulman to give an in-depth presentation on all amenities the facility includes.

“There is a tremendous amount of outdoor components here," he said. "The goal would be to take the kids off the screen and reintroduce them to what is outdoor recreation. … We will add the element of paddle sports to the lake itself. … The Grove [located near the boardwalk] will have a combination of seating opportunities, lawn seating or blanket seating, in the areas directly in front of the stage itself.

"The five cinema rooms are actually dual purpose where they can be available with PA and sound system such that if we want to utilize for faith-based events, if we want to utilize it even for Ted Talks, any kind of information exchange, corporations can rent these rooms, employee gatherings or any of the above.”

Hodges said there is a lower level with bowling, a large arcade area, and a game room for adults, an outdoor dining area and live music opportunities on the interior.

Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said this is a 30-year agreement with 10-year extensions potential.

“It is a ground lease, so it is not a sale of property, similar to the structure that was used for BigShots," he said. "The landlord or city deliverables, those are all public improvements. Those all are non-exclusive public improvements that anybody can enjoy. In particular, the boardwalk which is a very special feature that has been talked about in looking for ways to engage that space and have those types of activities."

The facility’s operation will have to meet specific performance requirements made by the city, noting that if actual gross sales do not reach $10 million, they shall reimburse the city the difference between actual sales taxes collected, and the amount of sales taxes the city would have received each year from the minimum $10 million gross sales amount, Dunn said.

The other requirement pertains to Ad Valorem Tax, if the actual ad valorem value of improvements does not reach $19 million, they shall reimburse the city the difference between actual ad valorem city taxes collected, and the amount of ad valorem city taxes the city would have received each year from the minimum ad valorem value of $19 million, Dunn said.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Charles Mancuso, a Downtown Bryan property owner, spoke against the building of the entertainment facility.

“A lot of money is being spent at Midtown," Mancuso told the council. "Have you seen our roads, how bad the roads are? The potholes in the roads? We have property in Downtown Bryan that doesn’t even have sidewalks. … Where is our law enforcement? We need money, let’s put the law enforcement to work. Every day I see people driving just horrible. We need money, let’s do that. Let’s not take it from the citizens. Look at the citizens now that are making a hard time of living. … The city of Bryan spends money like they have a money tree somewhere, maybe they do.”

Patrick Giammalva of Bryan, who ran for Bryan City Council At Large, Place 6 and lost to Kevin Boriskie, also spoke during the public hearing and said he was against the construction of the facility.

“The citizens of Bryan are not going to give up any more of our parkland. … All you worry about is spending millions and millions and millions of dollars; millions of our money. That is the citizen’s money. You all want to put this up, put this to the citizen’s vote. I am not going to tell you all anymore. Bring this to the citizens, let us see it,” he said. “This is the first time I have seen it, first time I have heard about it. You all aren’t going to have these secret special meetings; this is for the public and for the citizens. And this is for the citizens to decide.”

Councilman Buppy Simank started off the council discussion by saying the city of Bryan is not spending the taxpayer’s money.

“The private sector is spending the money, that is one thing that needs to be understood,” he said.

All of the councilmen thanked the Schulman family for the efforts in the project and said they are excited for the opportunities this will bring for families in town.

The facility is expected to open by Sept. 1, 2024.

In addition, the Legends Event Center grand opening is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and will feature a variety of free activities, games, performances, food and demonstrations on uses of the 122,000 square-foot facility. Demonstrations will include volleyball, basketball, pickleball, strength and conditioning training, and a live e-sports competition.