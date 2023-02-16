The city of Bryan will add a 26th lift station and a construction contract for the city’s fourth water tower was finalized as Bryan City Council members approved both projects during their February meeting.

During the Feb. 7 meeting, Jayson Barfknecht, the city’s public works director, told the council this newest lift station is part of a $12 million project to bring sewer service to the west side of Bryan on the Texas 47 corridor.

The project includes the construction of two major trunk lines to the Texas 47 corridor, a regional lift station, and a force main to deliver wastewater to the Thompsons Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In January 2020, the city of Bryan entered into a contract with Walker Partners of Bryan-College Station to design the major sewer infrastructure to support growth and development from Leonard Road and Texas 47 north to the RELLIS Campus, according to city staff.

In order to start that project, the city needed to acquire property to actually build the lift station, to then acquire easements and later put the project to bid in the spring or summer of this year, Barfknecht said.

The council unanimously approved a $100,000 purchase of a 1.5-acre site for the lift station; and associated easements at the end of Bush Lane in Bryan for 2.137 acres plus 0.988 acres for temporary easement. According to city staff, the purchase of this lift station site is critical to the construction of the project and providing service to the Texas 47 corridor for future growth and development.

Barfknecht said the cost of lift stations vary depending on the size and the number of pumps placed. For this $12 million project, he said the lift station could potentially cost $1 million to $2 million.

“In general, a lift station is where the water flows in to basically a basin, and water comes in and you have a series of pumps,” he said. “And as the water gets up high enough and the pumps get going and pump the water out of that basin down to a water gravity line, which can then carry the line on to the wastewater plant or to another lift station.”

An alternative route to a lift station would be to utilize a gravity flow option, and Barfknecht said it all depends on where the trunk line is located, to determine which option is more feasible.

“The other option is having the sewer line itself placed on a slope, so you use the slope of the line and gravity to get the water to move through the pipe. With that you don’t have to have any energy or pump to move the water,” he said. “With a lift station there are pumps there and there is power to power the pumps and to move it. Sometimes you can’t get by with gravity, just because you may have to pump around an obstacle or where you are located, you just can’t get there by gravity and you have to have a lift station. With a force main you can go a different route, pump up the hill, where if you try to go with gravity you get too deep where it doesn’t make it feasible.”

Barfknecht told the council lift stations are fairly reliable, and staff visit them every day.

“We have communications at all the sites back to the staff if there is ever a problem with the lift station, we have redundant pumps. Some lift stations have plumbing such that we can bypass pumps if we ever have a problem with the pumps,” he said. “Some are wired for portable generators. This one will have an on-site generator and the one that we are designing on the east side of town will have an on-site generator there just because of its location.”

Regarding the water tower contract, the council unanimously approved a construction contract to Landmark Structures of Fort Worth to construct an elevated storage tank on Chick Lane between Leonard Road and West Villa Maria Road for $6,476,000.

Barfknecht said the need for an additional water tower was critical due to the city’s growing population, and construction will begin later this year.

“With the [Texas Commission on Environmental Quality] we are required to have so much storage based on the number of connections that we have,” he said. “The operators in the water system like to have an elevated storage tank in the air in case there is a power failure, then there is water available for us without having to pump it.”

The city of Bryan has three elevated storage tanks: Royal Street, built in 1957 at one million gallons; Luza Street, built in 1977 at two million gallons; and North Texas Avenue, built in 1998 at one million gallons, according to city staff. The new elevated storage tank on Chick Lane is two million gallons and will be a composite tank similar to the North Texas Avenue tank.

In 2007, the city’s Water Masterplan identified a need for a water tower in west Bryan, and the city began the process of identifying property in west Bryan to purchase for the elevated storage tank, according to city staff. In October 2021, the council approved a design contract for the elevated storage tank.