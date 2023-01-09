Bryan City Council and Bryan Firefighters Association set to discuss mutual agreement

The Bryan Firefighters Association and the city will discuss a proposed meet and confer agreement between both parties at Tuesday night's Bryan City Council meeting.

The proposals in the agreement, which was set to expire in December before the city allotted a one-month extension to Jan. 31 for negotiations, include revisions to management rights, a no-strike clause, association business, public confidence, fiscal responsibility, staffing, grievances and more.

The city council will discuss the proposal during executive session, which will take place before its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Bryan Municipal Building.

According to Lacey Lively, communications and marketing director for Bryan, both parties have agreed not to discuss the subject with media outside of the scheduled public meetings.

“This prohibition is valid until both parties come to agreement or until at least one party decides to cease discussions by providing the other party with written notice,” she told The Eagle last week.

City staff said the first agreement between the firefighters' union and the city was approved in 2017, 2020 and ratified again in October 2021 when the council approved an amendment to allow the fire chief an opportunity to appoint a deputy chief and assistant chief.

The proposed agreement includes new articles proposed by the union and city staff as well as a multitude of revisions.

“A city team, including the fire chief, has been involved with reviewing and suggesting new articles within the Meet and Confer Agreement,” city officials stated on the city's website. “The proposed agreement associated with this council action form is the result of multiple hours of negotiations between the city team and the union.”

One of the revisions to the agreement made by the city addresses management rights for the city, provides a no-strike clause for the union, and addresses the fire chief’s appointed positions: a deputy chief and an assistant chief.

The union included one revision asking to allow a union representative to be present with a firefighter during an oral or written reprimand, suspension or other disciplinary matter with a chief officer, fire marshal or city management.

Regarding comparable wages, the union proposed and listed eight cities as comparable cities for a salary survey; which were revised to reflect a goal for firefighters to be paid competitively and commensurate with the cities. Some of the cities included Carrolton, New Braunfels and San Marcos.

The union proposed a new article to the agreement that would allow firefighters who are union officials to be granted time off without loss of pay to conduct certain union business, which is a practice that has been used by the department for years; the article specifically excepts political activity.

The city proposed a new article to the agreement that would require the union to annually review, by the end of the first quarter of each calendar year, its policies and practices to ensure confidence is not eroded in the fire department, city management and especially the public.

Under fiscal responsibility, the city proposed the union to submit finance requests through the fire chief, except in meet and confer negotiation years. The city also included revisions to the hiring process asking that weighted scores for firefighters go from 20% to 40% on the written exam and from 80% to 60% on the oral exam.

Under grievances, the union requested a grievance procedure for any dispute, claim or complaint involving the interpretation, application or alleged violation of any provision of this agreement.

According to city staff, the city suggested a five-year term but the union was only agreeable to three years with a possible two-year option, if both parties agree; previous agreements resulted in negotiations at the end of the first term.

The meeting will be livestreamed via Optimum Ch. 16 and on its website.

To view the proposed agreement, visit go.boarddocs.com/tx/cobtx/Board.nsf/Public.