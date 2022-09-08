Bryan City Council adopts FY 2022-23 budget and votes 6-1 on first reading of tax rate

The Bryan City Council officially approved a $499 million budget and, in a 6-1 vote, approved the first reading of the property tax rate — a half-cent reduction to the city’s current rate — during Tuesday night’s special meeting at the Bryan Municipal Building.

Bryan City Council members approved the final and second reading of fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which has a 12.8% increase from the previous fiscal year, and totals $499,270,403 in expenditures and $483,583,252 in revenues, according to Chief Financial Officer Will Smith.

A majority of the increase in the budget was due to public safety, he said. The city is planning to purchase an additional ambulance and hire seven firefighters, as well as replace police, fire and public works vehicles through the general fund budget, he said.

Regarding the tax rate, after much back-and-forth debate, Mayor Andrew Nelson and councilmembers Buppy Simank, James Edge, Bobby Gutierrez, Prentiss Madison and Reuben Marin all voted in favor of a rate of $0.62400 per $100 of assessed valuation. Councilman Brent Hairston voted against the motion as he was in favor of a one-cent reduction to the tax rate.

During a previous council meeting, the majority of the council was in favor of keeping the tax rate the same. However, in discussions with city staff, the council found that reducing the tax rate a half-cent would still benefit the city, despite inflation and capital project needs, according to city staff.

Gutierrez put forth the first motion to reduce the tax rate by a penny, which led to more in-depth discussion on how the city would be able to function under any type of reduction.

Hairston noted he was in agreement with a one-cent reduction before the council went to a vote.

“I think a one-cent decrease is the right move to make. We have an excess in sales tax revenue of roughly $4.3 million over what was projected last year, and those are Will [Smith’s] numbers and we checked with him,” he said. “Property tax revenue, if we kept the same tax rate, will go up $3.6 million, which is 14.77% ... that gives roughly an $8 million excess. By lowering it one-cent, it is a little less than $700,000 giving back to the taxpayers, that is less than 10% of the excess we are giving back to the taxpayers … We are still preparing for the future, we are still preparing for inflation. We can still continue to fund police and fire and we can continue to build infrastructure.”

Madison said he was in tune with needs for Single Member District 2, and worried that with a decrease in the tax rate, the city would not be able to fund road repairs or fulfill residents’ concerns in a timely manner.

Marin followed with Madison and shared that having a reduction in the tax rate might affect having funds to fully staff the Bryan fire and police departments. He also was concerned with having enough funds in the city’s capital improvement projects fund and the needs of Single Member District 1.

“I haven’t had one citizen in District 1 tell me we ‘Hey, we need to lower the tax rate, I need to save $15 a year on my valuation.’ But they do come and tell me ‘Hey, these streets that have open ditches, that don’t have curbs, that don’t have sidewalks,’” Marin said. “I want to make sure our capital improvement projects have what they need for funds in districts that need the help.”

City Manager Kean Register assured Madison and Marin that there would be funds in the budget, even with a decrease in the tax rate, to keep up with projects and city needs.

“We have the money to continue what we have been doing fast at the same pace,” he said. “If council says we want to increase that pace by 20%, 30%, 50% then that is going to require more money, more people, all of these things.”

Simank was originally in favor of keeping the tax rate the same due to the impact of inflation on the budget, but ultimately came to a compromise of a half-cent reduction.