Bryan barber Sonny Brown missed by community following his death

Bryan's Ewing Brown, or Sonny to his family and friends, was known as the local barber at Sonny’s Barber Shop in Bryan. His wife, Dotty, said he is greatly missed after he died June 6 due to a massive COVID-related stroke.

He was 76 years old.

Dotty recalled the night she met Sonny as one she could never forget, after her friend gave Sonny her number.

“Sonny called me up that night and he had this drawl that I loved and I thought it was cute, especially since I was coming from California," Dotty remembered. "He talked and talked to me on the phone and he asked me out, and then the next day I pulled a joke on him and I drove up to the barbershop and walked in and said ‘This is Dotty Tannehill, this is what I look like.’ Then I swiftly turned around and left and the poor man was stunned.

"That afternoon I got a call and he said ‘We are going out.’ The guys at the barbershop teased him and said ‘We hear wedding bells.’ Well I didn’t hear wedding bells, I just wanted fun; and well this gentleman he persisted, and won me over. That very year in November 1999, we got married.”

Sonny treated her like a princess, Dotty said, and it was a month before they got married that she thought, “I am taking my guard down, he is worth it.”

“I learned a lot from him and he learned a lot from me, and we grew with each other, and I really learned to love him more than I loved anyone,” she said.

The couple was married 23 years, and Dotty said she always felt Sonny’s love for her and for his barbershop. After he graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1964, Sonny attended Allen Military Academy in Bryan and later went on to barbering school in Waco. In 1972, he started working for Villa Maria Barber shop in Bryan and purchased the shop from Darby Meyer in 2008 and renamed it Sonny’s Barber Shop.

During Sonny's high school years, Herb Fedora cut his hair at Don’s Barbershop in College Station.

“Sonny would come on his motor scooter down to the shop, and one day he asked me while I was cutting his hair, ‘Do you like this barber business?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, it’s OK,’” Fedora recalled. “He said to me, ‘I am thinking that I don’t want to go to college, but I am thinking about becoming a barber.’”

Despite the difficulties of running a barbershop during the 1960s, Fedora encouraged to Sonny to be sure in his decision, and even though he didn’t keep in close touch with Sonny later in life, Fedora said he felt like he helped him consider going into barbering.

“Sonny was a good kid. And with him I felt like I got him wanting to think about the barber business, and I think he did well with his business,” Fedora said.

When he wasn’t cutting hair and getting to know the locals in town, Dotty said Sonny was taking trips to Fort Davis, listening to Patsy Cline music, watching John Wayne movies or Texas A&M football and enjoying his favorite foods: chocolate shakes, hamburgers and fries.

“He was in that barbershop several days of the week, and his customers loved to come in and see him. He loved the socializing, he would have coffee and doughnuts there for them and he loved making people happy,” she said. “He was the information center. Anything you wanted to know about Bryan-College Station, you go to Sonny Brown. You want to know the current events? You go to Sonny Brown. You want to hear a good joke and give a good joke to him? You go to Sonny Brown. That was the bonding shop for the whole Bryan-College Station for many years. That was his salvation, that shop, that is what he was created for, that was his gift.”

In May 2021, Sonny suffered a stroke that damaged most of his physical mobility to where he ultimately had to close his barbershop. Two of his longtime friends and classmates, Linda Harvell and Carolyn Allen, worked to raise money to help Sonny and Dotty during those hard times.

“He was just one of those special personalities. For him not being able to function or talk to people because of the results of the stroke — and when I looked at pictures of him there he would be smiling — and it was just a heartbreak,” Harvell said. “At least now he is free from pain and he is up there visiting our other classmates that have crossed over, and is probably cutting their hair as well. He was just a wonderful person.”

Sonny was a member of the Free Masons and won numerous awards for his barbershop including, The Eagle Readers' Choice Award for best barbershop in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

No funeral services are planned for Sonny. Before his passing, Dotty said he asked her to donate his body to Texas A&M Research, in order for the department to study a rare condition he was born with: Biliary Atresia Cholangitis. His remains are under the care of A&M researchers who used to get their hair cut by Sonny, Dotty said.

Sonny became best friends in high school with Steve Williams, who up until his passing, would meet with him weekly for coffee and doughnuts.

“Sonny Brown, in addition to being an excellent barber, was a devoted, trusted friend, who would go above and beyond to help others. He routinely provided haircuts after his normal work hours and on weekends to those who were sick or unable to go to the barbershop; he even traveled to nearby counties when needed,” Williams said. “Sonny was a humble, generous and caring person and known by many who would proudly say Sonny was their barber. He will be missed by many.”

