With Brazos County property appraisals up around 20%, a local arts program in Bryan might have to call it quits if it is unable to win its protest against the Brazos County Appraisal District or choose to pay the uptick in property taxes.

Chris Lawrence, founder of the real estate development firm BCS Modern, worked with Chris Dyer, the former executive director of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, to create an Artist in Residence program in Bryan, College Station and Navasota.

The program allows the artist to spend their time creating, experimenting and adding to their portfolio, all while living rent free in a Downtown Bryan townhome donated by BCS Modern.

“In part of [BCS Modern’s] development philosophy, art and culture are important for downtown to be around for a long time, and not have the problems it struggled with before. We always have an art component to everything that we do,” Lawrence told the Eagle on Tuesday. “With this program, we supply a place to live and we pay utilities and things like that for it, and then the arts council gives the artist a stipend for a one-year term.”

Amanda Sisk is the current Bryan Artist in Residence. According to the arts council website, she is a “recipient of the National Sculpture Society's Dexter Jones Award for bas-relief sculpture and The Gibbons Prize for New England Sculptors, her recent sculptural works include four collaborative monuments in marble for the city of Rutland, Vt., and an in-progress bronze commission in the state of New York.”

The arts council will be seeking a new applicant in July which could interfere with the protest process Lawrence is undergoing due to an 80% valuation increase on the townhome that sits among another 11 townhomes owned by BCS Modern.

“We had an increase of about 80% on the improvement values," Lawrence said. "On average, each unit [of the 12 townhomes in the same area as the Bryan artist] would have to increase $120 a month. … Plus increase our standard price on the units at $120, which would be a new person coming in and they wouldn’t know, but that would still be a crazy amount of money. I can’t personally afford to do it. If they don’t [lower the valuation] we will lose the program, there is no other option.”

Lawrence filed his protest for the property last week after the initial shock in the increase, and is worried about the timeline for a new artist to be selected and move into the home.

“I am a bit concerned because we have to start doing these interviews for the new artists,” he said. “Based on the tax office here we really don’t get through appeals until July so I really don’t know what to do. I can’t put the arts council in a bind and say ‘I am sorry, let’s just wait,’ because they have a schedule also. Really it is just up in the air, it is just mass confusion right now.”

Lawrence said they moved the Artists in Residence program to townhomes in Downtown Bryan this past year for the first time. He also said this isn’t the first time he has seen a hike in assessments.

“I went before the board a couple of years ago to [protest] this property because every single year they were trying to raise it 90% to 100%," he said. "I go in front of the board and that particular year they did not raise the taxes at all, and then last year they didn’t raise the taxes. So I thought we were back on a normal increase, because values go up and people need to pay more taxes; that’s not unrealistic.

“I started realizing that the increase just to pay the tax bill was going to be the entire yearly budget of that unit. I would have to go ask 11 other people if they are willing to personally support this increase, or kick out the Artists in Residence program. I don’t mean [forcefully] kick them out, but at this point I haven’t had a chance to talk to the county about it because I just filed the protest.”

According to Dana Horton, chief appraiser for the Brazos County Appraisal District, the 2023 appraisal values for condos and townhomes have increased approximately 30% to 35% as a whole.

“Some more and some less,” she said via email. “To date we have had 173 protests filed in these two categories.”

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said even though the tax office doesn’t handle the appraised values, the push they see at the tax office is with the law.

“And the whole property tax system is based on current market value,” she said. “The appraisal district has got to stay up for all of the different types of properties and any rise in properties is going to be based on the location, amenities, all of these different things. If it were to be a rental property, then it is not going to benefit as far as a homeowner would, as far as homestead options.”

Roe said there is a push at the state level and there is a reason is to keep everything at market value across the board for every type of property.

“Then when you get into the second portion of the property tax system, that is where my office does come in, and we take all of those values and we take what those taxing jurisdictions had on their tax rolls to function with the previous year,” she said. “And we start doing adjustments and calculations and we come up with that range of taxes that they can set without having to go to the voters for permission to go up.”

Automatically in the calculation, Roe said, when any jurisdiction gets a value increase and she starts calculating those rates, that beginning number doesn’t start at last year’s tax rate.

“It starts considerably lower, because when you have more value and you are trying to get the same money, it pushes that tax rate down," she said. "The taxing jurisdictions have to start at a lower level, before they can even start considering. They look at their budget and they determine, ‘What do we need?’ And then from that lower level they have basically, a 3.5% window of increase, is all they have that they can go up without going to the voters for permission to adopt a higher rate."

“Everyone is looking at their values going ‘Oh my gosh! It is going to be like it was last year; they are going to tax these same tax rates.’ They’re not, unless it falls within that particular range of 3.5% increase to get them that much more dollars. … The no-new-revenue rate, that is the rate that will get them the same dollars as last year, and you’re property may be worth more. There may be more people moving into your area … and people are paying more for the properties. If they are paying more, then the market value is higher and you may see a 20% increase.”

Lawrence said, above all, he hopes the program is able to stay as he and the council have an everlasting passion for arts in the Brazos Valley.

“Having known Downtown Bryan back in the 90s, and [seeing] the complete downfall of Downtown Bryan where it was mostly boarded up … I don’t want it to get to that again,” he said. “We need people living there obviously, but we also need things for people to do that aren’t just going out to eat. It needs to be culturally oriented in my opinion, and any downtown that has a strong center of art, culture, they make it through the tough times. And I don’t know exactly why, it just seems those people are willing to come together to support the places they love when it comes to art and cultural events.”

Roe said residents should contact the appraisal district and find out why there is a valuation increase if they have one, and protest if needed.

Horton said the first protest deadline is May 24.

For more information, visit brazoscad.org or call 774-4100. Residents can visit their office at 4051 Pendleton Drive in Bryan, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about the arts program, visit acbv.org/programs/artists-in-residence/bryan-artist-in-residence or email programs@acbv.org.