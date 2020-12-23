Bryan approves BigShots Aggieland golf facility

With Tuesday’s amendment to the agreement, Nelson said the city is now permitted to take back the $100,000 if there is a breach in the new $1.4 million loan agreement.

“It strengthens our position while accelerating the restart,” Nelson said.

BigShots Aggieland will be constructed on 12 acres of the 148-acre Travis Bryan Midtown Park that is under construction on West Villa Maria Road. Construction will cost approximately $13 million, according to the Tuesday council agenda. About a dozen full-time employees will work at the facility, along with up to 120 part-time employees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The facility will be equipped with meeting areas and restaurant space, game bays, miniature golf and more, according to a February article in The Eagle. BigShots golfers will be able to play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world. Interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball will be available for younger age groups. BigShots also uses a Doppler radar tracking system that shows data such as ball speed and attack angle.

Nelson said that while the facility is expected to take about a year to complete, the agreements allow for up to 18 months of construction. Construction must begin by Feb. 1.