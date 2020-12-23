Bryan approves BigShots Aggieland golf facility

Construction of the BigShots Aggieland golf facility in Bryan’s upcoming midtown park will start at the beginning of next year, following decisions made Tuesday by the city council.
Bryan council members approved amendments to the ground lease agreement and the chapter 380 agreement between the city and Villa Maria Partnership LLC, permitting the city to loan Villa Maria Partnership $1.4 million once the BigShots Aggieland building is completed. Villa Maria Partnership will pay back the city over four years.
The BigShots groundbreaking was originally planned for April, but multiple factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic led to a delay. Without the city’s agreement to loan money, construction likely would not have started until mid- to late 2021 along with other BigShots Golf locations around the country, according to the council agenda summary.
Mayor Andrew Nelson said the agreement ensures that the Bryan project will be first in line among BigShots projects.
“To me, it was a big win-win,” Nelson said in an interview after the Tuesday meeting.
The 380 agreement that was approved in February provided incentives to construct the golf and entertainment venue, including a one-time grant of $100,000 from the city. Additionally, the city waived all fees for the building, mechanical, plumbing or electrical permits related to bringing BigShots Aggieland to the regional park.
With Tuesday’s amendment to the agreement, Nelson said the city is now permitted to take back the $100,000 if there is a breach in the new $1.4 million loan agreement.
“It strengthens our position while accelerating the restart,” Nelson said.
BigShots Aggieland will be constructed on 12 acres of the 148-acre Travis Bryan Midtown Park that is under construction on West Villa Maria Road. Construction will cost approximately $13 million, according to the Tuesday council agenda. About a dozen full-time employees will work at the facility, along with up to 120 part-time employees.
The facility will be equipped with meeting areas and restaurant space, game bays, miniature golf and more, according to a February article in The Eagle. BigShots golfers will be able to play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world. Interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball will be available for younger age groups. BigShots also uses a Doppler radar tracking system that shows data such as ball speed and attack angle.
Nelson said that while the facility is expected to take about a year to complete, the agreements allow for up to 18 months of construction. Construction must begin by Feb. 1.
The $1.4 million will either come from capital reserve or general funds, Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said.
The council also approved a facility management agreement with Sports Facilities Management, LLC outlining how much the city will pay the company to run the sports and event center that will soon be built at the park.
The agreement shows what the city will pay for prior to opening and after opening the facility. Pre-opening operational set-up work includes hiring, development of marketing and business plans, grand opening event planning and more. The city of Bryan has agreed to pay $350,000 for those services.
Post-opening ongoing full-time management work will include the annual update of a business and marketing plans and budgets, website and social media public relations campaigns, duties related to sales and events and more. The post-opening fees will cost the city about $276,000 per year.
Business Liaison and Special Project Manager Frank Clark said that the pre-opening work for the contract will begin immediately and will end around Sept. 1, 2022. The full-time management portion of the contract starts the day the facility opens and ends about five years later around September 2027.
While the agreement means Sports Facilities Management runs the facility, the city will still approve operational budgets, hiring of upper facility management and any contracts that are more than $5,000. The city also will be involved in scheduling discussions that will include the Parks and Recreation Department and Destination Bryan, Clark added.
Also Tuesday, property at 512 W. Carson St. in Bryan is now owned by the city after approval from the council. The building at the site will be used for the Bryan Texas Utilities administration building. The council agenda summary states that BTU staff is working to ensure that the building is large enough. City staff anticipates potential future need for additional property to use for a parking lot expansion or an additional building if there is growth.
To see the council agenda or watch the council meeting, go to bryantx.gov. Visit bigshotsgolf.com to learn more about BigShots Golf.