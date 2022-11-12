Bryan Animal Shelter reaches intake capacity, dogs in need of adoption

Are you in need of a new companion? Perhaps a fluffy and furry one?

The Bryan Animal Center needs the help of Brazos County residents to adopt a few of their animals that need homes. In the last couple of months, the shelter has been at maximum capacity with 61 animals total as of Wednesday, according to Bryan Animal Center Supervisor Ashley Rodriguez.

“I am about six or seven dogs over capacity right now,” she said Wednesday. “We have 41 pens and we have doubled up and tripled up everything we possibly can to open up those pens so they can get adopted.”

Currently the animal center is seeing an influx of intake via both animal control and Good Samaritans that bring in strays off the street within the city limits of Bryan, Rodriguez said. They are at the point where they are trying to get back to the normal intake level prior to the pandemic, she said.

“We are kind of going back to what the normal is for us getting closer and closer to our 2019 numbers when we took a little over 2,000 animals in that year,” she said. “I have a total of 61 animals as of Wednesday this week. Out of the 61 animals, 47 of those are dogs.”

Rodriguez said a lot of the animals that do come in are not microchipped or do not have any kind of identification, which makes it harder to get them home. Even though there are lost pets that are brought in, the majority of the intake is stray animals, she said.

“With the amount of strays that are coming through the building, we have not been able to take in owner surrenders because we don’t have the space for it,” she said. “We give owners who are looking to rehome their pets the best resources to get their animals rehomed outside of the shelter.”

The cause of the current spike in animals being brought in the last few months is unknown, Rodriguez said. During the academic school year at Texas A&M, there are more dogs adopted during that time, rather than the summer when all of the students are out of school, she said.

When an animal is brought in to the shelter, they have to disclose exactly where it was found. Animal Control also does the same for animals found within the city limits, she said.

“They come in throughout all areas of Bryan,” Rodriguez said. “At the end of the day if it is a stray animal, we must take it in because we are an open intake for the city of Bryan.”

Despite the overcrowdedness, she said the animals are clean, happy and healthy and are ready to find their forever home.

“We allowed all of the volunteers to come back as well so that offers a lot more exercise for our pets as well. Our staff walks all of our dogs in the morning before we clean, so they get nice fresh air in the morning and they get walked outside,” she said. “One of our dogs, Wren, came in as a Good Samaritan. Somebody found him in June and he found his home two weeks ago, and that is quite a long time for a dog to be here.”

There is a timeline for each animal that is brought in, and Rodriguez said they have a protocol if they reach a bigger capacity and the animals do not get adopted.

“All of our animals that come in as strays that don’t have any identification have 72 business hours from the time that they come in, in order for us to evaluate health and behavior to see if they have the potential for adoption or rescue or foster or whatever the case might be,” Rodriguez said. “Any animal that comes in with identification, meaning they have a microchip, a tag that is legible [or] something written on their collar that is legible, we keep all of those animals for 10 calendar days so that we give the owner the opportunity to come through and sign for them.

“Once we do reach capacity, we do our best to reach out to all of our rescue contacts. We have quite a few rescue partners who have helped us out with some of our more difficult cases, whether it be a medical case that comes in that just needs a little bit extra TLC, they have the ability to take those on.”

Rodriguez said they do their best to use all avenues to take care of all of the animals. However, there are some cases where they have to make a more difficult choice.

“We try not to resort to humane euthanasia as much as possible,” she said. “Unfortunately, last fiscal year we had to euthanize for space because there were just a couple of points where we didn’t have the room, so those animal who are having behavioral difficulties, who are not safe for the public, or have just been here too long, unfortunately we have had to euthanize for space. So far we haven’t had to since October. But last year, unfortunately, we did, it was only a handful, but we do our best to not have to euthanize for space when we can.”

The animal center needs people to adopt pets, she said, as a majority of the older dogs are left unnoticed and without a home in their old age.

“A lot of what we have in-house are bigger dogs and unfortunately those are the dogs that don’t get a lot of attention,” she said. “So anybody who is looking for a bigger dog or a puppy that is going to turn into a medium or large-size dog, we need those people to come out and adopt.”

The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 12-6 p.m. and 12-4 p.m. Saturdays. Their “Fall in Love Adoption Special” will take place through November, where all animals in the building are $5 to adopt; with that price includes the spay and neutering of the animal, microchip and basic vaccinations.

“I found a love for this work because not only do we get to help the community, but we get to help the underserved shelters like ourselves,” Rodriguez said. “We really want to make sure we get all of these pets home.”

To view available animals or find out more, visit bryantx.gov/animal-center or call 209-5260.

The Bryan Animal Center is located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan.