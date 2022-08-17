Bryan and College Station City Councils continue Drought Disaster Declarations

Both Bryan and College Station renewed their Drought Disaster Declarations until further notice as of Wednesday afternoon, due to extreme drought.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott renewed his Drought Disaster Declaration on Aug. 5.

At Tuesday's special meeting for the Bryan City Council, the council unanimously renewed the declaration. College Station City Council unanimously voted to renew its declaration during a special meeting Wednesday.

Now that both declarations are approved by Bryan and College Station, both entities may receive state and federal disaster funds if they become available. They may also receive resources for response needs related to the drought conditions, if needed.

According to Bryan city staff, there is not an expiration date for the declaration, which the council may revoke when necessary.

The city of Bryan’s declaration disaster states the United States Drought Monitor has classified “100% of Brazos County in the extreme drought category, with almost 96% of Brazos County additionally classified in the severe drought category, and 20% classified in the exceptional drought category.”

College Station City Council members discussed the effects of the drought in Lick Creek Park and Wolf Pen Creek Park. Council member Linda Harvell said that turtles who live in the pond at Wolf Pen Creek Park are struggling due to the drought.

Brazos County has been under a burn ban since June 29. As of Wednesday, 222 out of 254 Texas counties are under a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.