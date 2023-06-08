The Community Development Advisory Committee for the city of Bryan is hosting two public hearings at 6 p.m. today in the Basement Training Room of the Bryan Municipal Building.

The first hearing is on the draft 2023 Annual Action Plan, which recommends projects and programs using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds, in which Bryan receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The second hearing is on the Fair Housing Plan/Affirmative Marketing Plan.

Residents are asked to attend and provide feedback to the committee about where funds should be allocated from HUD, according to Art Roach, the committee’s community development manager.

“We are expected to receive about $1.3 million effective Oct. 1 from HUD and that is primarily to benefit low and moderate income residents and homeowners,” he said Wednesday.

“Usually we use these funds for rehab, reconstruction and repair of homeownership residences. If [they are] a low or moderate income homeowner, those folks are great to give feedback at these public hearings. We also use the money to fund public service agencies; those are local and nonprofit agencies that are providing direct assistance to our low and moderate income residents. So if they were members of that group, either the public service agencies or those receiving assistance, those people would be great to come to the hearings as well.”

Roach said they welcome any public comment and include all of those comments in the annual action plan comment section they send to HUD.

“The annual action plan is important to consider at these hearings because the plan itself acts as the formal application for the city to HUD,” he said. “For these funds if we don’t submit it timely by Aug. 15, then we wouldn’t have the opportunity to use those in the city, so we don’t want to miss the deadline.”

Community Development Services administers the CDBG funds and the HOME program funds in accordance to guidelines from HUD, according to city staff.

“The department develops and implements a five-year Consolidated Plan which is a required plan summarizing the status of housing conditions and access to non-housing services such as health/social services, public facilities/infrastructure and economic opportunities for low and moderate income persons living in Bryan. Annually the department submits a plan to city council and HUD indicating recommendation for specific activities for each program year, upon the review and recommendation of the Community Development Advisory Committee,” city staff stated.

At least 70% of the CDBG grant must serve low and moderate income persons and 100% of HOME funds are restricted to housing. The department provides in-house housing programs for eligible persons including: major rehabilitation/reconstruction, minor repair assistance, home-buyers assistance, clearance/demolition and acquisition.

Additionally the department works with private developers and other city departments to encourage new and redevelopment in the city’s older neighborhoods, according to city staff; the department partners with development services, engineering, transportation, water services and public works to work on neighborhoods that have dilapidated, deteriorating houses.

“The department also funds annually local eligible nonprofits that provide health and social services in collaboration with the city of College Station through a joint review process each year, provide increased access to public facilities/infrastructure, and works with local nonprofits and for profit groups to encourage economic development,” city staff stated.

Roach said the Bryan City Council will consider the plan at its July 11 council meeting, and residents can submit their comments any time before then.

Comments will be accepted through July 10 and can be made via mail at P.O. Box 1000, Bryan, TX 77805; by phone at 209-5175; in-person at 1803 Greenfield in Bryan; or by email at CommunityDevelopmentWeb@bryantx.gov.

To view the action plan, visit bryantx.gov/public-comments-sought-for-community-developments-draft-2023-annual-action-plan/.

The Bryan Municipal Building is located at 300 S. Texas Ave.