Broadband services a challenge in rural Robertson County

About half of Robertson County’s estimated 17,000 residents don’t have access to what the federal government considers broadband internet.
As the school year gets underway this month, some students will be starting online classes without the internet quality they need to stream videos and interact with their classmates and teachers.
While school districts are attempting to bridge that gap in technology for students, the broader solution to bringing high-speed internet to rural areas remains expensive and complicated, experts said.
A public internet database compiled from Federal Communications Commission figures and supplemental research shows in addition to those who do not have internet speeds needed for online school or work, about 2,000 households do not have access to any wired internet in Robertson County.
Walt Magnussen, associate director of The Academy for Advanced Telecommunications and Learning Technologies at Texas A&M University, said this digital divide has existed for decades but was more widely exposed when the coronavirus pandemic caused a shift to learning and working from home.
The disparity began in the 1980s, he said, when universal service ended to create competitive telecommunication companies.
“That has been a lot better for innovation,” Magnussen said. “But the downside to that was that when you start making it strictly competitive and market-driven, there’s not really an incentive to provide service to the low-profit areas.”
Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow, the website that compiled the database on internet access, said the pandemic has shown that broadband internet is no longer a luxury.
“It’s almost like a prerequisite for modern living,” he said. “I’m pretty optimistic that this year will really sort of accelerate the progress to closing the divides that are all over the country and really kind of investing and refocusing ourselves on these sort of technologies and strategies that actually are working for these sort of areas that have long been underserved or just unserved.”
Challenges
Finding those solutions is a complex task, Magnussen said. Since May, Magnussen has been serving on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Connectivity task force to help find ways to provide internet connectivity to students throughout the state. Cooper said two main contributors to the digital divide are availability and affordability for consumers.
Brazos WiFi has installed wireless hotspots in public gathering places in Hearne and has been working to provide faster fiber connections to the city’s homes. Owner Jim Bouse said the work is part of his goal to provide internet services to communities neglected by the larger companies.
So far, he said, the company has spent about $500,000 in Hearne. “It’s a long-term investment in the town,” he noted.
Bouse said rural areas are often neglected by major companies due to the high cost of installing infrastructure compared to the population densities.
“These guys, they don’t even want to look at a market like Hearne or Calvert or Franklin because they say, ‘Those towns are too small to even mess with,’ ” he said.
The resources required to construct the infrastructure — the towers — is a key roadblock, Magnussen said, because it requires a larger investment than most big companies are able to justify.
Bouse said he would like to see fiber available to all of Robertson County, but said it could cost millions of dollars.
Without traditional wireless or fiber connections, he said, residents are left with satellite as one of their only options.
Cooper said the satellites’ location in space make it almost unusable for much of what people use the internet for in 2020, especially with the streaming necessary for remote work and learning environments. He said the federal government does not classify satellite internet as broadband because of the slow speeds.
Solutions
One of the most exciting potential solutions, Cooper and Bouse said, is low-Earth orbit satellite internet.
OneWeb and Elon Musk’s Starlink are testing the technology, Cooper said, so accessibility and price are unknown.
Cooper said “concentrated, concerted” partnerships between the private and public sectors will be key to solving the digital divide.
“I don’t think there’s any one technology — even this sort of low-Earth orbit — that’s going to be the magic bullet for everyone,” he said. “I think we still need to sort of consider the role of the public sector when it comes to delivering broadband.”
Magnussen added that he also sees public-private partnerships as the most likely solution, citing rural co-ops as key partners because they have the customer base and access to existing infrastructure.
Throughout the state, Magnussen said, reliable, affordable internet service should be readily available.
“As far as I’m concerned, the only people that should not have internet access are the people that want to be off the grid,” he said. “Unless I choose to be completely isolated, I should not have to be completely isolated.”
