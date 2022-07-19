Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis named Corps of Cadets commandant at Texas A&M

Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis is getting ready for his 29th move in 50 years. His next stop is to the place he calls home: Aggieland.

Michaelis, A&M Class of 1993, was named the next commandant of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University on Tuesday. He will begin his role leading the Corps on Oct. 1, following his retirement as commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

“The cadet in me from 1989 to 1993 is super excited to be back at Aggieland,” Michaelis said. “The longest place I’ve lived was four years of college at Texas A&M University, so this is coming home. There’s a huge level of excitement in our family right now and we can’t wait to get back.”

Michaelis, who was an E-1 Jock while at A&M, was a distinguished military graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history. He earned his master's degree in public administration from Harvard and a master's in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. His Army career included serving in command roles at Fort Hood; Fort Lewis, Washington; and Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

He served as deputy commanding general (operations) for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky; deputy commanding officer (maneuver) for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas; executive officer to the undersecretary of the Army; and chief of staff to the commander of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command in Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. Michaelis commanded operations in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and served in leadership roles in operations in Iraq, according to the release.

Michaelis replaces retired Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez Jr., who served as commandant for the Corps of Cadets for 11 years before he was named A&M’s vice president for student affairs in December. Retired Col. Byron Stebbins served as interim commandant.

When Michaelis heard Ramirez was moving into his current role, he said he had long conversations with his wife, family and current boss about applying for the position. Michaelis said he submitted an application at the end of February and received a call back in March. In early May, he had an in-person interview with A&M administrators and said it was easy to accept an offer when given.

“We are at an important inflection point for the Corps of Cadets and I am committed to growing this incredible leadership training program for our students,” A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a statement. “General Michaelis, an outstanding former student who has distinguished himself through a decorated military career, is the right leader at the right time for Texas A&M and the Corps.”

In April, the Corps of Cadets announced its “March to 3,000” initiative with a goal of growing current Corps membership from around 2,100 students to over 3,000. A&M has already announced two university-funded scholarships, is revamping recruitment and retention strategies and has plans to add two new dormitories to meet the goal of 3,000 Corps members.

“Growing the Corps to 3,000 means generating interest in recruiting, precision marketing [and] targeted scholarship opportunities,” Michaelis said. “I think it also means we’ve got the right facilities and resources to support a Corps of that size. Yet, getting to 3,000 is not just about marketing and recruiting. You’ve got to have a value proposition to young men and women that want to join.”

In order to make a holistic assessment of where the Corps should go, Michaelis said he must first listen up front and engage in conversations with administrators and stakeholders, such as current students, parents and alumni. Transitioning onto campus should be rather easy for him, though, he said.

“I taught leadership at West Point for a few years and one of the experiments I did with all of the students that came through my leadership class was for them to draw a picture of leadership,” Michaelis said. “The ones that most-resonated with me, there’s two of them: one was the face of an individual with big ears and a little mouth. I’ve got to do a lot of listening. The second was a flock of birds flying in formation and as they moved through different spaces they changed. Leadership is about building a team.”

When Michaelis comes back to College Station, he said he likes to dine at Wings N’ More and noted he’s looking forward to finding some good Texas barbecue. Television in the Michaelis residence is reserved for the fall. Michaelis said he’s looking forward to football season and even received a congratulatory text from Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Tuesday after he was announced as A&M’s new commandant. The last time Michaelis was at Kyle Field was in 2019 to watch A&M play Auburn. He added although his wife is an Alabama fan, he plans to be on the field when the Aggies face the Crimson Tide on Oct. 8.

“I think what you’ll see is I will be a huge presence right off the bat because that’s how I learn is being present on the ground,” Michaelis said. “I want the Corps to be that place that continues to be the keepers of the tradition, but also some place that people want to experience so they can be better human beings.”