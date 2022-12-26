Bridge Ministries Food Pantry hosts food giveaway for families in need on Thursday

Tatiana Rivera, operations manager and volunteer coordinator for the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry, is expecting close to 100 people to pick up a month's worth of food donations and a blanket when the organization holds its Cozy Christmas Blanket Giveaway between 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

Rivera said the pantry, located at 408 E. 24th St. in Bryan, assists people in need that are experiencing food insecurity.

“We wanted to be able to provide families with a lovely Christmas blanket so we were able to find funding through private donors and we were able to purchase close to 400 blankets to give to our community,” she said. “During the food distribution, families will receive close to 70 pounds of food and a fleece blanket.”

People from all over are expected to come since this is one of the only pantries in Brazos County that serves all Texas residents.

“We don’t deny anyone assistance because of county lines,” Rivera said. “We are privately funded through private donations, organizations and churches in the community and other groups [contribute].”

In her nine years there, Rivera said she has seen a growing need for food for families all across the Brazos Valley.

“I definitely believe there is a huge need that is not really broadcast or seen,” she said. “I love that our community is so giving and supportive, however because homelessness is not very prevalent ... I believe there is not enough awareness or education behind the true need that is within our county.”

Rivera said she feels an immense amount of gratitude for how many individuals and groups are willing to give to her neighbors in need.

“It is a huge step toward helping our society who feel that they have been left behind, where they feel that there is not anyone looking out for their best interest or are trying to provide a free resource,” she said. “That can either be a stepping stone or that can be a continual need. For myself, I love being able to help families who are seeking not just food assistance but the support and encouragement of organizations that are not going to pass judgment because of economic status.”

Rivera said low-income and middle-class families were the ones most deeply impact by economic crises.

“Everyone has been affected by our fluctuating economy; no one can go without it impacting them as far as their grocery bill and their gas bill," she said. "I can’t imagine how difficult it is for families that are already living paycheck to paycheck and on top of that now they have to worry if they are going to be late on their rent payment; or if they are going to buy nutritious food or go to the doctor?

“They may wonder: ‘Am I going to be able to buy my kids new winter clothes that they may need? It is such a difficult reality that so many people face that I can’t imagine having to make those life decisions when you have so many people counting on you.”

Families who attend the food pantry giveaway will receive food that includes: non-perishable items, fresh produce, bread, milk, frozen meat and snacks, along with hygiene and feminine products, diapers and wipes.

“We are here to serve them, we are not here to pass judgment and we are here to encourage them and know that they have someone willing to support them in their own neighborhood,” Rivera said.

A valid ID is required at time of pickup.

For more information or to volunteer, visit thebridgeministries.org/index.html.