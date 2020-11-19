Brick reelected to College Station City Council as Cornelius withdraws recount

Bob Brick has been reelected to Place 1 on the College Station City Council after Thursday’s recount was withdrawn, according to a city press release.

Once the absentee and mail-in ballots were recounted with no changes to the outcome, Jason Cornelius withdrew. The rest of the Election Day ballots will not be recounted.

Cornelius filed a petition for a manual recount Friday. In a Monday interview, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Cornelius paid a $2,700 deposit for the recount. She had said that all electronic ballots were being printed for today's recount and that Cornelius was going to pay for those plus the labor of the election workers who administer the recount at a later date.

Brick was sworn in to his two-year term last Thursday.

Brick defeated Cornelius by five votes in the closest election in College Station history. Brick received 15,395 votes, and Cornelius had 15,390.

Place 5 incumbent John Nichols faces Craig Regan in a run-off election on Dec. 15 to determine the winner of a final council seat.