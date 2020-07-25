Economic consultant Brian Alg has filed to run for College Station City Council Place 5.
Alg will face incumbent John Nichols, who also has filed to run for re-election.
Alg said in a Facebook post announcing his campaign that “all incumbents running have a record of disregard for the liberty and property” of city residents.
“For sure, we are facing some hard times this year,” Alg said in the post. “Across the country, budgets are tightening. It is now more imperative than ever that we focus city resources on the core responsibilities. I see an opportunity to cut wasteful spending from the budget. This should have been done years ago. Now is a great time to correct past mistakes.”
Places 1 and 3 incumbents Bob Brick and Linda Harvell are also running for re-election. Banker Jason Cornelius is running for Place 1, and mortgage banker Dell Seiter filed for Place 3.
Place 1 is up for a two-year term, places 3 and 5 are up for four-year terms, and Place 4 will be for an unexpired one-year term. Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. will face off in the November special runoff election for Place 4.
The four-year terms will be the first since voters in 2018 approved lengthening the three-year roles.
Filing for Bryan and College Station is open through Aug. 17.
