Brenham man jailed in Bryan shooting

A Brenham man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday on charges related to an Oct. 27 slaying in Bryan.

According to College Station police, authorities received a tip that Cochise Jabbar Hickey, 28, was involved in a Bryan slaying and was driving around a College Station apartment complex. College Station police spoke with Bryan police and stopped Hickey’s vehicle. College Station authorities took Hickey into custody on traffic and drug charges.

Bryan police said surveillance video of the 2500 block of Long Drive from Oct. 27 showed Hickey and others get out of a car to rob Roderick Morrison during a drug transaction. In the course of the robbery, Morrison was shot and killed, authorities said.

Hickey is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and no vehicle insurance.

He is being held on $83,000 bond.