Brenham man indicted in fatal May crash

A Brenham man was indicted last week in connection to a May collision near Lake Somerville that killed four people.
Ignacio Reyes Aviles, 37, was indicted on four counts of murder and one count of injury to a child. His indictment states he was driving drunk on May 9 and collided with a car on LBJ Drive in Washington County. The head-on collision killed Chase Sowders, 18, of San Antonio; Jasmine Maxwell, 18, of Somerville; Payton Francis, 6, of Somerville; and Justin Richard, 37, of Houston. Another child under the age of 14 also was present in the victim vehicle, the indictment notes, and was injured by the collision. Aviles has two previous convictions of driving while intoxicated, the indictment states.
Aviles was life-flighted to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan with critical injuries the night of the collision. He has recovered and is now in the Washington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.