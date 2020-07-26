The annual Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition in November has been canceled in an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The competition is sponsored by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and its support guild, the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra.
Traditionally, students in schools throughout the Brazos Valley are invited to support their performance of any movement from any concerto for any instrument. The entries are judged anonymously, and up to five entrants are invited to perform their selection from memory before a live audience and a panel of three judges.
“We regret having to make this decision, but due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus we couldn’t guarantee the safety of our young musicians or the audience,” said competition chairman Robert C. Borden.
Barring further complications from the virus, the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition will return in 2021. Entries will be selected starting in May.
