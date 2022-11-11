Brazos Valley Veterans Day ceremony shines light on women in service

Despite the cold, rain and dark-clouded evening Friday, people of the Brazos Valley still stood to honor those who have served the United States during the annual Veterans Day ceremony, held under the American Pavilion of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

“I am glad we are able to do it. The weather is, of course, quite miserable but everybody here is warm at heart,” said Steve Beachy, U.S. Army veteran and special assistant to the president of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial. "People stepped forward and put on the uniform and served our country, and that is what we are honoring. All of those veterans from the American Revolution to the present time, including people who are serving today and we have to remember them and honor them for that service.”

The ceremony also included an Honor Wall roll call, a reading of military veteran names recently added to the memorial’s 6,000-name wall of honor. Beachy said the BVVM board added 173 new names to the Honor Wall this year. Each veteran or family members of the veteran were given the chance to respond “here” or “present” or any response they prefer, when their name was called by Bill Youngkin or Tom Turbiville.

Hundreds of veterans were in attendance, including Horace B. Hamilton of Caldwell, a United States Navy veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor; and Lt. Gen. Randolf House, who presented a Patriot Award to Louis Newman, a U.S. Marine veteran.

Marine veteran and retired Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair was the keynote speaker and talked about his time as a marine and as a coach — he officially retired in March after coaching 50 basketball seasons.

“I was a sergeant in the Marine Corps. … I got drafted in ’69 while I was running restaurants in California in between one of my junior years back at Texas Tech — I had a few of those," he said. "I wanted to join the Marines, because I always wanted to be a Marine. … The Marine Corps was very special to me. The third Marine division got pulled back from ‘Nam two weeks before I got over there to Okinawa. So, I spent my whole time in Okinawa in Camp Hansen on ready. We didn’t have to go over before we were rotated out. They were giving early outs and I sprinted back to finish my last of my senior year and go on to graduate to start a coaching career.

"But the Marine Corps and the service that all of you all have done … it gave us leadership, it gave us colleagues. And I still say today, race relationships were better in the military than anywhere else. We learned what brotherhood was all about.”

Blair said he was watching a TV special last Sunday about women who have served in the military and highlighted their service.

“They don’t want to just help, they want to work with us, alongside of us,” he said. “They are flying those planes, they are in the motorpool, they are sergeants, they are generals, they are everything; and that is what I am so proud of by coaching women’s athletics because that is where I have always been. I had my choice and I decided to coach women and that is the best decision I have ever made.”

Olivia Burnside, 72, of College Station, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served from 1974 to 1987, said she has attended every Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Park.

“We are so blessed with the Veterans Memorial Park because it doesn’t commemorate the wars, it commemorates the people who had to go and fight those wars,” she said. “It is all about the people and the veterans themselves and that is what I appreciate.”

Burnside retired from the city of College Station after working as IT director for about 12 years. She reflected on her time in the Marine Corps and what it was like to serve as a woman in the field.

“There have been women in service much longer than people think, but they were in such small numbers that they were truly overlooked prior to WWII," she said. "During WWII, it was really to serve in capacities in the military that would release the men to actually fight, and that has changed at least since my tenure because when I was in the Marine Corps, women could not serve in combat. That has changed greatly, obviously, and women are now an integral part of every service to the point that — I never felt that I was different in the Marine Corps because I was a woman. I was a Marine. A Marine is a Marine is a Marine, and that is what we always said it was. We didn’t care what your beliefs were, your faith, it didn’t matter. As what Gary Blair said tonight, there was a great level of racial relationships at the time, when America was very much divided at that time.”

Burnside was an officer in the military and went in with a guaranteed military occupational specialty to do IT work, and was also in charge of an admin platoon and an armory, among others. She noted that even though at that time there weren’t as many women in the military, she was still a soldier.

“It is just like Coach Blair said, you didn’t have a choice. You had to have their back and they had to have your back, and they were everybody. So it didn’t matter if I was a woman, or black or white or any color or where I was from,” she said. “You were what you were. You were an airman, you were a soldier, you were a sailor, you were a Marine. That’s what you were. I wasn’t a woman, I was a Marine. I see in the military a great opportunity not just for women or people of a certain race or background, I see a great opportunity to go in and learn about life and values and what is really important. … It comes down to your faith and beliefs and you have to believe in other people and they have to believe in you.”

Burnside shared a piece of advice for women who serve in the military.

“You don’t have to give up your femininity to be a soldier, a sailor, a Marine, an airman, you can be both,” she said with a smile. “You can be feminine and at the same time, you can be as tough as any Marine there is.”