According to Brazos County Veterans Service Officer Pat Patterson the event is open to the public and all are welcome.

“This is an in-person event conducted exclusively by the Veterans Health Administration that was done every year prior to the pandemic; this is the first since then,” he said. “The townhall has two main objectives. First is the Central Texas VA Health Care System will explain the newly implemented Veterans Community Care program; and the second part will include questions and answers from the veterans or their family members.”