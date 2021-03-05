 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley TROUPE to offer ‘Clue-LESS’ encore
0 comments

Brazos Valley TROUPE to offer ‘Clue-LESS’ encore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horizontal Eagle

First, there was a dose of the coronavirus, and then a flurry of winter storms, but through it all the amazing young members of Brazos Valley TROUPE were anything but Clue-LESS.

In fact, they were waiting for a chance to put on encore performances of their popular original production in which audience teams compete to solve the beloved game puzzle.

Clue-Less returns to the TROUPE stage for three performances: Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. All performances will be at TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse in Bryan’s Town and Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.

Audience members are encouraged to sign up in teams. Teams of six get 10% off the general admission, and teams of eight or 10 get a 20% discount off the general admission price of $20, $17 for TROUPE members and $15 for youth. People purchasing general admission tickets will not be a part of a team and will not be eligible for team prizes.

Email bvttix@yahoo.com to reserve a seat or a table. All guests must wear a mask at all times except when enjoying snacks and bottled water.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Esports at A&M-San Antonio and Texas A&M's Yell Leader Recording Artist

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge
Local News

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge

 Police said one suitcase contained about $400 in $20 bills in an exterior compartment, and a second suitcase had a vacuum-sealed bag that contained clothes with large amounts of cash folded up inside the shirts. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert