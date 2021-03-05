Brazos Valley TROUPE to offer ‘Clue-LESS’ encore

First, there was a dose of the coronavirus, and then a flurry of winter storms, but through it all the amazing young members of Brazos Valley TROUPE were anything but Clue-LESS.

In fact, they were waiting for a chance to put on encore performances of their popular original production in which audience teams compete to solve the beloved game puzzle.

Clue-Less returns to the TROUPE stage for three performances: Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. All performances will be at TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse in Bryan’s Town and Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.

Audience members are encouraged to sign up in teams. Teams of six get 10% off the general admission, and teams of eight or 10 get a 20% discount off the general admission price of $20, $17 for TROUPE members and $15 for youth. People purchasing general admission tickets will not be a part of a team and will not be eligible for team prizes.

Email bvttix@yahoo.com to reserve a seat or a table. All guests must wear a mask at all times except when enjoying snacks and bottled water.