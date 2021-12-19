 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley TROUPE revives Century Club fundraising campaign
Brazos Valley TROUPE revives Century Club fundraising campaign

Like most community theaters, Brazos Valley TROUPE in Bryan has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to raise funds needed to continue, TROUPE’s Board of Directors is reinstituting its Century Club Campaign.

Donors are asked to buy “care-shares” in the club for $100 each. The hope is to have 200 members by early January.

Managing/Artistic Director M.A. Sterling termed the campaign “crucial” to the continued success of the 27-year-old theatre company.

Donors will be entered into a drawing for gift certificates for any of TROUPE’s theater trips to New York City over the next two years.

Donations may be made via Zelle, using trouperinfo@gmail.com, by phone by first emailing trouperinfo@gmail.com or sending a check to Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St., Bryan TX 77802-3902.

