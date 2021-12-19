Brazos Valley TROUPE revives Century Club fundraising campaign

Like most community theaters, Brazos Valley TROUPE in Bryan has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to raise funds needed to continue, TROUPE’s Board of Directors is reinstituting its Century Club Campaign.

Donors are asked to buy “care-shares” in the club for $100 each. The hope is to have 200 members by early January.

Managing/Artistic Director M.A. Sterling termed the campaign “crucial” to the continued success of the 27-year-old theatre company.

Donors will be entered into a drawing for gift certificates for any of TROUPE’s theater trips to New York City over the next two years.

Donations may be made via Zelle, using trouperinfo@gmail.com, by phone by first emailing trouperinfo@gmail.com or sending a check to Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St., Bryan TX 77802-3902.