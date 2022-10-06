Brazos Valley TROUPE presents world premiere of 'Murder at Play'

Combine theater, a murder mystery, a dash of comedy and a message about free speech vs. government control and you get the world premiere of a new play at Brazos Valley TROUPE in Bryan on Friday.

“Murder at Play” is by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood. It is a play within a play — a time-honored theater tradition — set during the final dress rehearsal.

TROUPE Managing/Artistic Director M.A. Sterling, who directs, said of the play, “Director Corinne Ivers not only has to whip her cast into shape during a final dress rehearsal of a drawing-room mystery, she must also contend with Lt. Henson, a police detective determined to solve a murder committed outside the theater’s backstage door.

“Laced with humor, ‘Murder at Play’ is a serious lesson about the arts’ role, and specifically, the theater’s role in society and in the battle between free speech and government intrusion.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and again Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. Matinees at 3 p.m. are set for Sunday and Oct. 15. All performances are at TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse at 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan’s Town & Country Center.

Tickets are $20 for general admission regular-chair seating and $25 for premium table seating. For reservations, email bvttix@yahoo.com and include the date and time of the performance you wish to see and your seating preference (regular or premium). For more information, email trouperinfo@gmail.com.

As always, the TROUPE production is family friendly. Sterling said, “The script is free of foul language and we feel that anyone would enjoy the show. The deeper themes in ‘Murder at Play’ are directed at teens and adults.”

“Murder at Play” is the second world premiere of a play by a local playwright TROUPE has presented in the past year.

Sterling and Leavengood’s husband, Joe Leavengood, both sing in the A&M United Methodist Church choir and Joe mentioned that his wife had written a play. Sterling asked for a copy of the play and had the youngsters at TROUPE doing a reading to see if they liked it.

They obviously did, much to the delight of Sterling, who said, “We believe that new works being produced is a vital part of the artistic realm.”

Sterling said, “At TROUPE, we are always looking to support new works, especially of local and area playwrights. It has been a part of BVT’s tapestry for decades now and it has served our community well.

“It is my hope that Brazos Valley TROUPE will always be open to new works such as this to further the artistic process. It’s definitely a good thing and a true honor to be entrusted with a playwright’s new work.”

Edie Leavengood said, “I think for any playwright to have one’s work, especially a new work, be considered for production is an honor. I know it is for me.

“Many community theater companies won’t consider staging any show unless it was a hit on Broadway. But most Broadway shows start out in small community theaters that were willing to take the risk of producing something new. Brazos Valley TROUPE is one of the few small theater companies that is willing to take that risk. And for that, I am especially grateful.”

The cast includes Renee Berger, Piper Belk, Brandt Brackin, John Compton, Natalia Compton, Quentin Horne, Liz Hurley, Ava Johns, Kayla Marshall, Ray Paul Marshall, Stephen Marshall, Summer Marshall, Dean Matter, Allen Menefee, Micah Mitchell, Frank Patranella, M. A. Sterling and William Wallace.

Assisting Sterling are associate director Liz Hurley and apprentice director Renee Berger.

Others in the crew are Kayla Marshall, set/scenic design and properties; Summer Marshall, costume design; Stephen Marshall and Frank Patranella, technical design; and Edie Leavengood, technical layout.

Scenic/set artists include Linda Bendiksen, Chiara Brun, Natalia Compton, Liz Hurley, Edie Leavengood, Nita Marshall, Stephen Marshall, Summer Marshall and Emma Mitchell.

Sterling said, “’Murder at Play’ should appeal to all audiences. It is a bit of a spoof on theater melodramas and television police procedurals. There’s even a bit of homage to playwright William Shakespeare. The show was written to break the fourth wall and action happens on stage and in the audience.

“Whether one is well-versed in theater such as Corinne Ivers, or is a newbie such as Lt. Henson, there is fun to be had in the comedic scenes and a few lessons to be learned as well. As the character Corrine Ivers explains, theater presents a perspective. The audience doesn’t have to agree, they just are asked to think about it.”