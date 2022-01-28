Brazos Valley TROUPE presents 'Villainy'

In yet another sign that COVID's grip on the arts is waning, Brazos Valley TROUPE will present its first mainstage show since the start of the pandemic, starting Friday night.

Even better, the show is an original creation by TROUPE alum Ray Paul Marshall.

"The show is well-worth the wait," TROUPE's Managing/Artistic Director M.A. Sterling said.

"Villainy" is set in a pub where "everybody knows your name ... and fame or infamy."

"Villainy" features many songs made famous by villainous characters of stage, screen and other media.

Performances are at 7:30 tonight and Saturday and again Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 in the Town and Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Matinees at 2:30 p.m. will be presented Saturday and again Feb. 5.

All seating will be at cabaret-style tables. Masks are not required but are encouraged.

Tickets are $20 for 13 and older and $15 for youth ages 3 through 12. Reservations are recommended and may be made by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.