Brazos Valley TROUPE presents the world premiere of 'Finding'

This weekend, residents of the Brazos Valley will have a chance to do what no one else has done: see the world premiere of "Finding, The Musical."

Local playwright Chip Hill describes his creation as a "teen Christian musical," although he said the religious aspects are not "in your face."

Members of Brazos Valley TROUPE have been working on the musical for several years, with the COVID-19 pandemic slowing the process.

Performances will be in the Great Hall of A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday.

General admission tickets are $20 through TROUPE's new vendor, Tickets to the City. To order, go to bvtroupe.org and follow the link. At the door, tickets will be $25. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each show.

M.A. Sterling, TROUPE's managing/artistic director, said this weekend's performances are dedicated to Robert "Coach" Wenck, longtime director of Texas A&M's Aggie Players who died earlier this month. Sterling, Class of ’87, was a member of the Aggie Players during his time at A&M.

Hill, A&M Class of ’70, worked on "Finding, The Musical" for many years, but became serious when he retired from the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station about 2 1/2 years ago.

Hill, 73, said he had written poetry and songs — he plays guitar but doesn't read music — since his teen years, but "Finding" is his first musical.

"I had moments of inspiration over a long period of time. It has been decades; I picked it up and put it down again and again," he said. "I knew nothing about the music business, nothing about the theater business. I had to learn every aspect, but now I am really pleased" of the outcome.

It has been some years since he was a teenager, but Hill wanted "real teen language and dialog." So he interacted with numerous teens, including those at TROUPE, who offered suggestions.

"I told them if it doesn't work, let's change it," Hill said.

Hill composed 14 original songs for "Finding," ranging from country to "1960s teenager in love angst" to ballads to gospel. He turned to Houston's Jeffrey Ragsdale to create the sheet music for his songs. Local musician David Jack Skinner turned the music into a soundtrack that will accompany the more than 40 performers this weekend.

"Finding" is the story of a high school girl seeking to live out her faith, despite opposition from her peers.

"I didn't want it to be preachy," Hill said, adding, "I wanted it to be presented in real, down-to-earth terms."

Although Hill hadn't been involved with TROUPE before, he linked with the theater company through a Google search. Since then, Hill has worked closely with Sterling and the members of TROUPE to hone the musical and prepare it for presentation.

Sterling knew early on that "Finding" was bigger than TROUPE's home on 29th Street in Bryan. So he turned to his church for use of its Great Hall.

Although in the past Sterling has rejected using video presentations to accompany TROUPE productions, "Finding" will incorporate videos, in large part because of the advanced facilities at A&M United Methodist Church.

In preparing the musical, Sterling and Hill turned to several local organizations to participate, including Pure Energy Dance, Expressions Dance and Elite Wranglers, with special appearances by Tetrachord and the Reliance Baptist Quartet.

"It is a truly all-around community effort," Sterling said.

The principle cast members include Piper Belk, Renee Berger, Jeremiah Bernal, Brandt Brackin, Joey Clegg, Jessica Goodman, Katelyn Kosh, Maria Marcantonio, Micah Mitchell, Dusty Osburn, Frank Patranella, Lexy Rendon, Lauren Williams and Alicia York.

The ensemble includes Dawn Chandler, Averie Clements, John Compton, Luke Fazzino, Chesney Folkers, Logan Kelly, Jessica Krystynik, Bethany Matter, Micaela Matter and Abi Stubblefield.

Sterling directs and handles musical staging. Others in the crew are Kayla Marshall, scenic designer and properties mistress; Summer Marshall, costume designer; Calista Moats and Stephen Marshall, technical designers for lighting and sound; and Liz Hurley, hair and makeup consultant.

Special appearance performers include Pure Energy Productions spotlight dancers Mariah Cooper and Karsen Pittman as well as Sterling and Alvina Williams.

The production is underwritten by Daniel Stark Law. Seasonal underwriters are Associates for Applied Psychology and the Nikki Pederson Talent Network.

Other special sponsors include The Osburn Family and Neeley Lewis. Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX-TV3/CW-8 and The Eagle are special media partners.

Hill said he plans to publish his musical and hopes other groups will be interested in producing it.

Sterling said, "I am going to be a champion for it for as long as I can."

Hill said he is eager to see the production in full this weekend. "It is going to be real emotional," he said. "The only way to see it validated is to see it performed and hear the audience response."

For more information, go to trouperinfo@gmail.com.