Brazos Valley task force created to combat child sex trafficking

While the case makes its way through the criminal justice system, the district attorney’s office will collaborate with others on the task force to discuss a coordinated plan to prevent young children from falling through the cracks and continue to provide support after the case’s conclusion, Parsons said.

“Even if there’s enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the perpetrator is going to be convicted for compelling prostitution or human trafficking, the most important thing is to make sure that these survivors are whole, so they don’t have to end up going back to the same situation they were in,” Parsons said.

A few months ago, the district attorney and attorney general’s offices set up a prostitution sting that arrested nine individuals within eight hours, Parsons said. The task force hopes to prevent the problem long before it becomes a hot spot for human trafficking similar to Houston, Parsons said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We know that there’s a demand here for women who are maybe being trafficked,” he said. “We have a couple of cases that are indicted and some that are under investigating for trafficking.”