Brazos Valley task force created to combat child sex trafficking

Local Brazos County agencies will come together Monday in partnership with the Governor’s Office Child Sex Trafficking Team to commemorate the formation of the Brazos County Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Youth Care Coordination Group that will respond to the commercial sexual exploitation of children within the community.
The latter group consists of representatives from the Brazos County district attorney’s office, Scotty’s House Child Advocacy Center, Unbound Bryan College Station, Child Protective Services, the Department of Public Safety, Brazos County Juvenile Services, the Brazos County sheriff’s office, College Station, Bryan and Texas A&M University police departments and Baylor Scott and White Hospital. The task force agreed upon a set of protocols and guidelines to provide a rapid response in the event one of the individuals comes across children or, in some cases, those 22 and under if survivors of human trafficking, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said.
Guiding principles for the task force consist of raising awareness to identify and prevent sexual exploitation of youth, providing services based on best practices and evidence and meeting survivors with compassion every step of the way through the restoration process and a trauma-informed response, Parsons said.
“In terms of guidelines for our office, when we have a survivor of human trafficking we will do what’s called a rapid response meeting with our team no more than two days after the survivors’ recovery, so we can sit down and talk about what’s the crisis response plan, what are our short-term placement options and how do we schedule an interview with this individual?” Parsons said.
While the case makes its way through the criminal justice system, the district attorney’s office will collaborate with others on the task force to discuss a coordinated plan to prevent young children from falling through the cracks and continue to provide support after the case’s conclusion, Parsons said.
“Even if there’s enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the perpetrator is going to be convicted for compelling prostitution or human trafficking, the most important thing is to make sure that these survivors are whole, so they don’t have to end up going back to the same situation they were in,” Parsons said.
A few months ago, the district attorney and attorney general’s offices set up a prostitution sting that arrested nine individuals within eight hours, Parsons said. The task force hopes to prevent the problem long before it becomes a hot spot for human trafficking similar to Houston, Parsons said.
“We know that there’s a demand here for women who are maybe being trafficked,” he said. “We have a couple of cases that are indicted and some that are under investigating for trafficking.”
When an exploited youth is identified or recovered, everyone is alerted so they can act immediately, Unbound BCS executive director Amanda Buenger said. Unbound BCS will dispatch an advocate to the scene to begin instant interaction and build a trusting relationship to help stabilize the victim in the time of crisis, Buenger said.
“CSEY advocates are designed to fill the gaps between services and systems, and sustain long-term supportive relations,” Buenger said. “They’ll kind of follow this individual through all the different systems from the criminal justice system to the mental health system to the legal system as they help them engage with resources and advocacy services for emotional support.”
Unbound BCS has served 50 survivors of sex trafficking in the Brazos Valley since its formation four years ago, Buenger said. Texas ranks second for calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline with 20% of all human trafficking victims ending up in the state, Buenger said. Children who have exposure to physical or sexual abuse, poverty or homelessness and runaways are the most vulnerable to trafficking, Buenger said.
“We’re in a very vulnerable place. We’re in a college transient town, we have big large events with a lot of people, so it’s definitely happening here and we’re starting to recognize what’s happening more and more,” Buenger said.
Scotty’s House Child Advocacy Center investigates allegation of child abuse, be it sexual or physical abuse, executive director Cary Baker said. Children are asked non-leading questions about the allegations and provided forensic medical exams, information, referral services and counseling, Baker said.
“When we get to the point where we have a child who is an identified trafficking victim, we know what to do, we know who to call to queue up the Department of Family Services, we know how we need to engage with Unbound BCS to get an advocate out to this child,” Baker said. “The whole process is just learning and better improving our response to youth who are being trafficked.”
Baker said Gov. Abbott’s office has helped guide them throughout the process and connected them with other child advocacy centers throughout the state.
“A child may be recovered in Brazos County, but that doesn’t mean they’re from here. They could be from somewhere else,” Baker said. “Being able to connect them with other providers throughout the state I think is going to make it easier for that child specifically for that continuity of services.”