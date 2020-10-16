Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra to hold three free outdoor concerts

It has been a long time since area residents have had the opportunity to hear the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra live, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

That music drought will come to an end Saturday evening when a string quartet — featuring concertmaster Javier Chaparro — presents the first of three free chamber concerts presented by the symphony this fall.

The concerts will take place at The Pavilion at Lake Walk, outside the Stella Hotel in West Bryan. All three begin at 5 p.m.

Details of the concerts are:

• Oct. 17, 5 p.m. — Symphony String Quartet performing the music of Joseph Haydn and Antonin Dvorak.

• Oct. 24, 5 p.m. — Symphony Woodwind Quintet performing music by Jacques Ibert, Darius Milhaud, Gioachino Rossini and others.

• Nov. 7, 5 p.m. — Select principal musicians from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performing The Soldier’s Tale by Igor Stravinsky, chosen especially for this concert by symphony Music Director Marcelo Bussiki.