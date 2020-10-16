Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra to hold three free outdoor concerts

It has been a long time since area residents have had the opportunity to hear the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra live, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
That music drought will come to an end Saturday evening when a string quartet — featuring concertmaster Javier Chaparro — presents the first of three free chamber concerts presented by the symphony this fall.
The concerts will take place at The Pavilion at Lake Walk, outside the Stella Hotel in West Bryan. All three begin at 5 p.m.
Details of the concerts are:
• Oct. 17, 5 p.m. — Symphony String Quartet performing the music of Joseph Haydn and Antonin Dvorak.
• Oct. 24, 5 p.m. — Symphony Woodwind Quintet performing music by Jacques Ibert, Darius Milhaud, Gioachino Rossini and others.
• Nov. 7, 5 p.m. — Select principal musicians from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performing The Soldier’s Tale by Igor Stravinsky, chosen especially for this concert by symphony Music Director Marcelo Bussiki.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the concert. All patrons must wear a mask when they cannot maintain at least 6 feet social distancing. People may sit together in groups of 10 or fewer.
Food to go and drink options will be available at the Stella Hotel before each concert so that patrons may enjoy them during the concert. Dinner will be available at the hotel following the concerts.
Bussiki said the three concerts are the symphony’s gift to the community.
