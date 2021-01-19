Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra postpones three upcoming concerts

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday it has postponed three upcoming concerts due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Tangos & More" scheduled for Sunday, "Three Icons" on Feb. 21, and "DSQ + BVSO" on March 28 have been postponed from their scheduled dates. BVSO officials said in a release they plan to reschedule those concerts between May 1 and July 31.

BVSO will contact ticket holders once new dates are solidified.

BVSO still plans to hold two concerts on their scheduled dates this year: The April 25 Royal Jazz concert and the June 20 Asleep at the Wheel performance.