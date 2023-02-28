The thrill of virtual reality has reached military recruitment efforts in the U.S. Navy as current technology is able to simulate what it is like to be a Navy SEAL, without even touching the water.

Students across the seven-county Brazos Valley experienced on Tuesday what it is like to be a Navy SEAL on a mission via headset and backpack, through the one-of-a-kind Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience.

“I knew a few things about the Navy and not much about Navy SEALs,” North Zulch High School junior Cheyenne Brockman said after her mission. “It was a little crazy and some things happen that I didn’t expect but it was pretty cool. This experience is more reality and a better experience overall than just talking to [a recruiter].”

During the annual HYPE [Helping Youth Prepare for Employment] Career Expo at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan, Brockman and several other junior high and high school students from 16 schools participated in the VR experience.

The "trip" in the Nimitz gave the students a better understanding of what the Navy is like, rather than only having a conversation with a recruiter about what their journey could look like.

Navy Petty Officer Corey Johnson said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Brazos Valley area because this is the only simulator.

“We were able to get this and bring it out here and show the people of the Brazos Valley what we can offer them,” he said. “A lot of [the students] have never seen the ocean. We have several sailors that we put in that have been in the Navy that have never been to the water or never been to the ocean, and this gives them the best experience that we can possibly give them locally. That is one of the big reasons I try my best to get this out here and actually show the kids of the Brazos Valley.”

Students toured the career fair inside the Expo and were treated to the VR experience outside in the 18-wheeler Nimitz. The program simulates an actual high-speed Navy SEAL mission, where participants go through a video briefing before putting on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac, traditionally used by DJs, that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission, according to Nimitz staff.

Participants then navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed SWCC boat; once finished, participants move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade and can view all types of jobs offered in the Navy, according to Nimitz staff.

Though needing to sign a liability waiver before boarding the mission, students were then able to have their picture taken with a simulated aircraft and show off their physical agility for the recruiters at the pull-up board.

Duvascha Todd, brand ambassador for Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience, helped students gear up for their virtual mission.

“Once they get their mission on what they are going to have to do ... they are going to put on the virtual reality headsets, and they are going to go through a mission tour like they are going to fight the war,” she said from inside the Nimitz. “They will go through the daytime to the night and feel how it is to be with a team and getting them home to safety."

Todd said each participant received a chance to see firsthand what the Navy does.

“When I see their eyes sparkle, I know there is passion with them,” she said. “And even if they have family members with them who were in the military, they get a better understanding and appreciation.”

Todd said with this new generation of young people, having firsthand experience is always best.

“If they don’t go through an experience or journey, how would you be able to know that feeling in you if that is what you want to do and pursue?” she said.

Navy Petty Officer Natasha Stubbs was one of the recruiters who spoke to students after they finished their Nimitz experience. She said she proposes questions for them about their post-high school plans.

“I would ask the students, ‘What do you want to do when you graduate high school? That is the biggest thing to kind of get their mind going because a lot of the kids haven’t really thought about it,” she said. “Whether they know or they don’t know what they want to do after graduation, I ask them what kind of things they like; and then I match up the jobs that we have in the military that we could offer with the things they like or the things that they want to do.”

Stubbs also engaged students in conversation about how they plan to pay for college and ways that the military can help them if they can’t afford it.

All participants left with a Navy SEAL dog tag to commemorate being on the Nimitz voyage.