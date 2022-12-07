Brazos Valley residents donate during annual Food for Families Food Drive

Wednesday marked KBTX-TV’s 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, where food and monetary donations were collected for 13 hours at the Brazos Center in Bryan, to be dispersed to food pantries across the Brazos Valley and beyond through the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The drive raised more than 110,000 pounds of food and $287,000 in 2021. More than 527,000 pounds of food had been donated as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, though a monetary figure was not yet available.

Mike Newkham, general manager at the H-E-B Tower Point location in Bryan, had his team sorting through all of the food brought in by residents of Brazos County.

“At the end of the day, the important part is that we have a lot of food to separate, that is what this is all about,” he said with a smile. “My long-term hope is that we don’t have to do this food drive, because that just means that everybody is getting what they need. The more realistic hope is that we can continue to do this every year.”

The seven drop-off locations were: the Brazos Center in Bryan; the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville; the Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin; the Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne; St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell; MidSouth Electric Co-op in Navasota; and the Washington County Expo in Brenham.

Volunteers from the Texas A&M Foundation College of Engineering sorted food items onto pallets and the Mumford High School Student Council dropped off over 2,000 donations. Other large donations came from Walmart and H-E-B.

KBTX news anchor Rusty Surette said his team started at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to collect donations in person.

“This is for us really the kickstart for the holiday season because it is the time where you start to see the entire community come together and give back,” he said. “We always want to beat what we did last year as the need grows every year. The things we take into consideration are the rise in costs of food, the cost it takes to run the food bank to get the pantries stocked up; we are grateful for anything.”

John Cowan, president of the food bank’s board of directors, said the need for food is vital as they are seeing increased demand and the available food supply decrease.

“The funding sources are down so we are just trying to do everything we can. From November a year ago we were down probably 20% [of available food source],” he said. “We got caught just the same as the consumer has with supply chain issues. We are having to — when we don’t have the donated food — we are having to purchase that.”

Just like consumers are paying more at grocery stores, so does the food bank even though they buy in bulk, Cowan said. Staple goods costs have gone up anywhere from 30% to 60%, with fuel costs up another 20% or 35%, he said.

“For the dollars that we have, we are just not able to purchase as much as we have. So when the pantries that we serve place an order, the available inventory is just not what it has been in the prior year,” he said. “So we really need to get to the point where we can restock the shelves and put some more product availability out there in our pantries to place orders.”

At all of the seven county drop-off locations, the food that is collected will stay in that county for those who need it and the pantries will be restocked. Cowan recalled what it was like to join the board and realize how many people are in need of basic necessities in Brazos County.

“I knew there were people in the community that weren’t as blessed as I am or my neighbors are, but I don’t think it was until I joined the board that I really saw the impact where you really see the numbers. When you look at that, it is eye opening,” he said. “I think the majority of the people in the community, they see that there is a need but probably don’t understand the impact of the need. The staff does a great job and the board members do a great job of trying to tell the community, educate and spread that message. You do everything that you can to really emphasize that there is a true need.”

Cowan stressed most people have no idea there are people we encounter every day who are struggling with providing for their next meal.

“You go and you get what you need to feed your family and I could be having a conversation with someone and not even realize it,” he said. “I think it is still a lingering effect when you add the post-COVID to inflation to the supply chain issues, we are at a point of a perfect storm. That is not a good thing from the perspective that it cost more, the availability is not there. Are people going back to work? Are they receiving the same wages as before? All of these things are in play.”

Despite the hardships the community faced this year with rising prices and more, Cowan said he was grateful and encouraged by the people who donated.

Multiple officers from College Station and Bryan worked the event, including Brazos County Precinct 4 Chief Deputy Hezekiah Carter who handed out candy canes to those who donated and assigned junior deputies with a deputy sticker badge.

“I hope that everybody comes together and continues to help each other,” he said. “The community embraces that and they see what we need so therefore people step out and help and they are not offended, because this is all about love.”

Carter said one elderly lady he met mentioned she was blessed with so much food that she didn’t have a need for.

“She just went in her cupboard and saw that none of it was expired and she said she wasn’t going to eat it and it would have gone to waste,” he recalled. “So the best thing she said she could do was to bring it here and help out the community.”

Cowan said volunteers are always needed, especially during the holiday season. To volunteer or donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, visit bvfb.org.