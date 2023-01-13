Brazos Valley observes Amber Alert Awareness Day

Friday marked the 27th anniversary of Amber Hagerman’s abduction and subsequent murder in Arlington, Texas. While it remains unsolved, Hagerman’s case has made an extreme impact on the missing persons industry and continues to be honored every Jan. 13 in observance of National Amber Alert Awareness Day.

In 1996, the U.S. Department of Justice established the Amber [which has also been turned into an acronym for America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response] Alert network in Hagerman’s honor to create an automatic communication method when someone goes missing. Now the U.S. Department of Justice, state missing children clearinghouses, Amber Alert coordinators at the state, regional, tribal and local levels and Amber Alert partners are raising awareness for both Hagerman’s case and to recognize the impact of it.

“To date, 1,127 children across the country have been successfully recovered as a result of the Amber Alert Program,” a press release from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley [AANBV] said.

This means that 1,127 children have been safely recovered as a direct result of the program. Regionally, the AANBV has only had to activate its Amber Alert seven times since its creation in 2003 with a 100% success rate, meaning all children were safely recovered, AANBV Executive Director Chuck Fleeger said.

“While it is a resource that we hope that we never have to use, we do continue to maintain vigilance,” Fleeger said. “Ultimately, the Amber Alert is a partnership between law enforcement, media and the community and organizations like ours because the goal is to distribute information about abducted children as quickly as possible.”

With this partnership came the need for better technology to ensure information was being circulated as quickly as possible.

“It’s not a problem to distribute information to responders,” Fleeger said. “However, responders, on any given day, only make up a small percentage of the population at large and so by using the technology, particularly the emergency alert system and the cell phone alerting technology, we are able to reach the public, literally tens of thousands of people, within minutes.”

For example, the AANBV used advanced technology for the two most recent Amber Alerts in the Brazos Valley. When the message was sent to the public’s phones, there was a link that connected the receiver to the missing child flyer, and 30,000 to 40,000 people clicked on the link within the first 10 minutes of its release.

While the AANBV works hard to support the local community, the community also does what it can to support its efforts, Fleeger said. This could be supporting them financially, since it is a nonprofit organization, or sharing its social media posts regarding missing child or person flyers.

“By sharing it and getting that picture and getting that description and getting that information out in the public could be the key thing that helps bring that missing person home,” Fleeger said.

For more information about the AANBV, visit aanbv.org/.