Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History prepares for Saturday's annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival

For those residents interested in the Brazos Valley pioneering days or those seeking a day of family fun, the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival is a good opportunity for both.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and Boonville Heritage Park in Bryan.

Deborah Cowman, executive director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, said Boonville was the first county seat before Bryan.

“Of course when the railroad came in, then the town of Bryan started flourishing and the town of Boonville eventually died. All we have left of Boonville is Boonville Road and Boonville Heritage Park,” she said. “We like for people to know and remember our history and know that there was once a town of Boonville here.”

Boonville Days is a living history festival celebrating 19th century Texas, she said, and people will be in period dress demonstrating pioneer skills, pottery, flintknapping, spinning and weaving, blacksmithing, wood carving and more. Cowman said more than 3,000 people attended the festival last year.

“We will have a lady who will be here with some goats and she is going to demonstrate soap making. We also have the chuckwagons and they are authentic chuckwagons, and they will be preparing food the way it was prepared on the trail. We will have musicians, pony rides, mechanical bull rides for kids, and free train rides for kids.”

Singers and dancers will perform throughout the day in a performance tent, including two dance groups: Ballet Folklórico and the Little and Advance Wrangler Troops. There will be a free shuttle that goes from the museum to Boonville Heritage Park.

“We also have some cemetery specialists that will be there talking about our historic cemetery in the park,” she said. “Boonville Days is really a wonderful opportunity to learn about our heritage and the museum is also open for free. So all of our exhibits are available for people to see, and we have some other demonstrators inside the museum.”

Abigail Noel, public relations and communications manager for Destination Bryan, said Boonville Days officially kicks off fall and holiday events.

“It is a really great one because it gives a glimpse into the heritage of the Brazos Valley region,” she said. “The [Brazos Valley] Natural History Museum does an incredible job about educating everybody at the museum and the region of the history in how settlers arrived here, the types of terrain and wildlife that were in this area before.”

Noel said her favorite part about Boonville Days is the large fossils in the museum and the food prepared by the authentic chuckwagons. Guests can purchase a $20 meal ticket to enjoy a meal prepared on site in the chuckwagon from noon to 1 p.m. only. The meal includes chicken fried steak, beans, potatoes, cornbread, peach cobbler and bottled water.

In addition, early in the morning, guests can sign-up to participate in the 14th annual Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon and 5K Races. Registration opens at 6 a.m. on site, with the half-marathon starting at 7:30 and the 5-kilometer race at 7:45. Families are encouraged to join in the race, Cowman said, and additional flagger volunteers for the races are needed.

“Boonville Days is the largest event that we do for the public every year and even though we are a small museum, we have a very dedicated staff and we are very committed to making sure we have an event that everyone can attend,” Cowman said. “It is such an interactive event and we have all of these wonderful volunteers who are demonstrating pioneer skills, and people that are reenactors that are in period dress and interacting with the public. It is a very unique festival.”

To purchase a chuckwagon meal ticket, call (979) 776-2195 or visit the museum in advance.

Guests who arrive early should be mindful of those in the half-marathon and 5K race, as they will not be able to drive through the driveway of the Brazos Center, Cowman said.

For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.

To volunteer as a flagger in the Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon and 5K Races, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org/buffalo-stampede.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is located at 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan.