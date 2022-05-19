Brazos Valley high school senior ag students honored for their hard work

Three Brazos Valley high school seniors, who share a love of agriculture, received scholarships from Capital Farm Credit through the second annual Ag Student of the Week program, during Thursday night’s reception at Producers Cooperative Association in Bryan.

Jesse Wright, general manager of the Land and Livestock Post and a marketing consultant for The Eagle, said he wanted to start an initiative that showcased students in agriculture and commended their hard work.

“So much work goes into agriculture and FFA programs and ag programs. I am around agriculture so much in the industry and seeing all the recognition in sports, dancing, and all of the other kids’ [extracurricular activities] … ag kind of gets left short,” he said. “I wanted some way to feature all of the kids and put a spotlight on them. The work that they do is important, and I wanted to get that out in the community and have this be a way to highlight agriculture and all of their work.”

After speaking to several surrounding high school ag teachers about the scholarship opportunity, Wright said multiple ag students were asked to share their ag history and showcase who they are, to be featured in articles in The Eagle throughout the school year.

“It is pretty rewarding to be able to give back and see their enthusiasm and see how this program has grown,” he said.

There were 24 ‘Ag Student of the Week’ stories featured in The Eagle, and three of those students were selected to receive a scholarship, including: Caldwell senior Grace Fritcher, who won $3,000; Normangee senior Jordan Noack, who won $2,000; and Caldwell senior Tess Homeyer, who won $1,000.

Last year, Capital Farm Credit, which sponsors the event, honored one student. Pat Shields, senior relationship manager for Capital Farm Credit, said he is proud they are able to award three scholarships this year.

“We have a rigorous rubric based on the students’ academic ranking, their classes, their activities and their letters of recommendation from various people in their lives,” he said. “They have done everything from showing animals, to competitive events in FFA, public speaking and ag mechanics.”

Crystal Dupré, publisher of The Eagle, said they kicked off this program at the first part of the school year and for every week, with the exception of a couple of holidays, The Eagle profiled an ag student to highlight good things they do in the community.

“This year we were able to honor 24 weeks’ worth of students, and your profiles ran in the Eagle online and in the newspaper and in the Land and Livestock Post, which is our agriculture publication,” she said at the reception. “Each week, when I would read the profiles, there were some adjectives that really stuck out that reminded me of what makes each of you a different type of person. It was words like ‘competitor, inspiration, leadership, responsibility, communication skills, passion, goal-oriented, time management, positive attitude, driven, motivated and role models.’ Our hands are in good shape with you guys at the helm.”

Phil Peabody, chief lending officer for Capital Farm Credit, said the three recipients are a testament to how difficult the competition was, and how year over year they see the quality of these students exceed anything they ever imagined.

“It is important to Capital Farm Credit that we support causes like this, we look around the room and see the future of agriculture,” Peabody told the students. “You may choose to farm, you may choose to ranch, you may choose to try something totally different, and you may feed the world in a way that we can’t even think of. This award is near to my own heart. I met my wife in my high school FFA class and she always says she knew there was something special about me, because she never thought a guy looked pretty in blue corduroy coats. This is near and dear to both of us and we are proud of you.”

The recipient of the largest scholarship, Fritcher, said agriculture has had a big influence on her life in more ways than she can explain.

“I have participated in multiple competitions through FFA, and I have also served my local Cooks Point 4H Chapter as president for the last five years,” she said. “It takes a lot of time away from other things I might participate in, but it is something I am really passionate about, and I am so grateful to have received this scholarship.”

Fritcher plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall to pursue a degree in animal science, and hopes to pursue a doctorate in physiology of animal reproduction. She shared some advice to young ag students who hope to pursue agriculture as a career.

“Don’t be scared of failure. I feel like a lot of times I didn’t step out of my comfort zone so I was ultimately scared to fail,” she said. “I would tell [those students] to just power through and that those experiences — even though you might not succeed in everything — it will ultimately build your character for the future.”

