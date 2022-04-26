Brazos Valley Food Bank receiving $2 million in state funding

Last week The Brazos Valley Food Bank (BVFB) announced they would be receiving $2 million in state funding from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

As the regional food bank for the Brazos Valley the BVFB distributes food to around 47,000 individuals. The BVFB works with 36 partner agencies and many other organizations to make sure food is properly distributed throughout the community. Various programs are also in place that examine the needs of children, seniors, and “comorbidities” of hunger and health issues to “fill the gap,” Theresa Mangapora, executive director at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said.

At the end of March Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that a $95 million grant would be distributed amongst Texas food banks through the Food Bank Capacity Building Grant program. Funds for the programs were acquired from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Across Texas there are 21 food banks that serve 254 counties. All 21 Texas food banks received various amounts of funding that was distributed based off the number of individuals they serve, Reb Wayne, Texas Department of Agriculture director of communication, said. The BVFB ranked 17 on the list and received $2,073,618.00.

“One of the things that 2020 made appallingly clear was that food banks across the nation had limited inventory, and limited ability to have cold storage for food. Some smaller food banks only had inventory for say a week or two while some of the larger ones only had certain dry goods for 90 days,” Wayne said.

Wayne said over the last three years there was an increased dependency on food banks programs such as summer meals that feed children from low income families and senior programs that help the elderly such as Meals on Wheels.

“The supply chain problem only exacerbated a lot of these issues, so one of the goals of the program is to help food banks in essence, shore up their whole infrastructure and ability to serve more people, have more capacity, and be able to have good inventory that last longer,” Wayne said.

The recent grant from the TDA is the largest amount of funding the Brazos Valley Food Bank has received directly from the state, Mangapora said. The last time the BVFB had received this level of funds for capacity building was in 2017 during their Because Hunger Won’t Wait Capital Campaign.

After five years the BVFB is already “bursting at the seams,” Mangapora said. Primary issues include a lack of cooler space, to keep up with demand and need for fresh produce, and office space which is nearly maxed out, Mangapora said.

“There are obviously things that need to be fixed and we just haven’t had the funds to be able to do that, so this infusion of cash for lack of a better term from the TDA… is coming at an amazing time for us,” Mangapora said.

To increase their distribute network the BVFB will allocate funds to purchase addition trucks, repurpose the annex into a produce rescue renter that provides addition cold storage space, refurbish existing coolers/freezers, overhead doors, and produce repack room, purchase and repair food racks, and purchase any other additional equipment.

“Our goal is to have 50% of the food that we distribute be fresh produce. Right now we’re hovering around 40%, and the ability to take whatever's available when it comes is very, very important. Sometimes that’s hard, so this will help us in this way,” Mangapora said.

Other uses for funds include the construct of additional offices, acquisition and installation of warehouse/food inventory bar coding, acquisition and installation of client tracking software, increase property security measures, and the purchasing of new computers and copiers. Partner agencies will also be provided mobile produce pods and walk in freezers to keep up with the community's needs, Mangapora said.

“Probably what's most exciting for our partner agencies, those 36, we’re going to allow them to apply for funds within their strategic vision of what would build their capacity. It doesn’t have to be specific to produce, but it does have to specific to helping reach more people through food,” Mangapora said.

Mangapora said while the support the food banks received during the pandemic was unprecedented she worries staff, supply, and equipment may not be able to meet an increasing demand; a situation the BVFB faced during the Great Recession in 2009.

“I worry a lot about the increases. We’ve stretch ourselves beyond what I ever though we could with our current capacity, but knowing that a big demand is probably on the horizon, we’re already seeing it start, this ability to build capacity is very much appreciated,” Mangapora said.

The BVFB will have until November 7, 2023 to utilize the provided funds. Mangapora said they've already been hard at work acquiring bid numbers and putting the finishing touches on their construction projects request for proposal documents.

“It’s a lot of work in addition to the amount of work we already do, but we have a fantastic board of directors. We’re going to do our best to get all these things rolling and done within that time frame,” Mangapora said.

