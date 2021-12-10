Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers concludes 40-day campaign

Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers closed out its 40th anniversary Friday with updates on accomplishments over the past 40 days where 40 unsolved, current, cold and high-profile cases from the community were highlighted.
Some of the highlighted cases were more than 40 years old and among the most difficult to crack, even being described as “Hail Mary passes” by Rob Santarsiero, a crime intelligence analyst for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers coordinator. Crime Stoppers, which was founded in 1976 and entered the Brazos Valley in 1981, worked with local law enforcement on tips relating to some of those cold cases but was not able to make a complete breakthrough.
“In highlighting these cases, it really reignited the community's passion and dedication to public safety,” Santarsiero said. “We’re going to continue to live up to the motto that we’ve developed that Crime Stoppers never forgets. We want the families and the victims involved in these cases to understand and realize we have not forgotten and we’re never going to stop trying to bring justice and bring closure to them.”
Santarsiero said while some cold cases haven’t led to an arrest, new leads were developed from tips received. Due to the nature of some cases, there is either no statute of limitations or they are still within the statute of limitations to bring to court.
In the past 44 days, Crime Stoppers received 44 tips, while the College Station and Bryan school districts received a combined 115, including some relating to cases that Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers had highlighted in press releases.
“Two of those cases were cleared by arrest, three were cleared by arrest not specifically relating to the tips, three were confirmed by information we already had. In total, there were 25 cases including a fugitive apprehension [Thursday] just hours after the press release went out,” Santarsiero said.
Many of the recently closed cases involved wanted individuals with warrants. Crime Stoppers stuck with the original warrants for the more heinous crimes, Santarsiero said.
“We started running out of cold cases; it’s a good dilemma to be in for a community,” Santarsiero said. “Going back so far, finding records and finding people who still had enough information where it would make sense to run them was getting difficult towards the end. You know looking at 45 or 50 years, yeah I don’t know if we're going to have enough. It would be nice not to.”
What helped Crime Stoppers most recently was more specific information such as names, locations, vehicle identification and license plate numbers.
“We’ve gotten information on cases that just by the nature of what they said we could tell this was specific information that had to come from someone in some way, shape or form tied to that particular crime because it wasn’t released otherwise,” Santarsiero said. “It’s all about the quality of the information that we get and the quality has been much better.”
Santarsiero advised people to be aware of crimes committed more around the holidays -- burglaries of homes and motor vehicles, fraud and other property crimes. He asked that people lock their vehicles and take their keys, take firearms out of the vehicle, put Christmas presents inside the trunk or bring them home, park in well-lit areas and invest in a camera system.
“These are so many simple things that we could do that would go so far towards helping stop some of these before it ever gets to the level where we’ve got to try to help.”
Threats on social media have been rising, and Santarsiero asked people to bring those threats to parents, school administrators or law enforcement instead of posting them online.
“If you’re not comfortable doing any of those, bring it to Crime Stoppers, uploaded on your P3 app,” Santarsiero said. “Don’t share it. It just makes things more difficult for us to try and solve.”
Christopher Kirk, a former sheriff and former coordinator for Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers from 1988-2020, said the organization wants to continue to build trust within the community so people feel they can share information without fear of testifying in court or being identified or retaliated against.
“We want to protect them from whatever they may be worried about so that we can close that case for a family in a cold case situation or a dangerous crime that's taking place in our community and we can bring somebody to justice,” Kirk said. “By picking up the phone or getting on the internet, share that information with us to help us to resolve those cases.”
Crime Stoppers also announced the start of the Christopher C. Kirk Legacy Award. The award will honor Kirk's legacy as a leader, friend, mentor and shining example of what it means to put on the badge and serve the community, Santarsiero said.
“We wanted to recognize Sheriff Kirk in some way, we wanted to do something for him,” said Santarsiero. “Crime Stoppers meant so much to him for the 32 years that he was in my position, and Crime stoppers did so much for him before he ran for sheriff.”
The award will be given annually to someone within the community who displayed the goals and ideals set by Kirk: a service above self and a passion for caring for the community and the most vulnerable members of the community. Kirk will help select the first recipient of the award and a plaque will be hung in the sheriff's offices with all the recipients' names.
“I certainly didn’t do this alone; I had a lot of support. Not only within the Crime Stopper program, of course, but those who served with me here in the sheriff’s office,” Kirk said. “We did see where we wanted to go and we all got engaged.”
Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky thanked the board of Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers past and present for their tireless efforts that have made the program a success. Dicky said he looks forward to the future of Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers.
Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers will continue to highlight cases from their 40-day campaign on its website and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter which share the handle @BrazosCountyCS. The 40% reward increase will still be in effect for those highlighted cases.
Anyone with information about any case can contact Crime Stoppers at 775-8477 or submit a tip at brazoscountycrimestoppers.org.
Crime Stoppers was founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, In 1976, and was established in Brazos County in 1981. Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit state and nationally recognized program that allows the public to share information that assists local law enforcement agencies with unsolved cases while staying anonymous.