Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers concludes 40-day campaign

Christopher Kirk, a former sheriff and former coordinator for Brazos Valley Crime Stoppers from 1988-2020, said the organization wants to continue to build trust within the community so people feel they can share information without fear of testifying in court or being identified or retaliated against.

“We want to protect them from whatever they may be worried about so that we can close that case for a family in a cold case situation or a dangerous crime that's taking place in our community and we can bring somebody to justice,” Kirk said. “By picking up the phone or getting on the internet, share that information with us to help us to resolve those cases.”

Crime Stoppers also announced the start of the Christopher C. Kirk Legacy Award. The award will honor Kirk's legacy as a leader, friend, mentor and shining example of what it means to put on the badge and serve the community, Santarsiero said.

“We wanted to recognize Sheriff Kirk in some way, we wanted to do something for him,” said Santarsiero. “Crime Stoppers meant so much to him for the 32 years that he was in my position, and Crime stoppers did so much for him before he ran for sheriff.”