Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention to host free conference Thursday

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will virtually convene its third annual Conference on Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Thursday. Organizers describe the free conference as an opportunity for area residents to learn about mental health and prevention from experts.
Coalition President and CEO Doug Vance said in an interview that the conference will begin at 8 a.m. and run online through the late afternoon.
Vance said it is important for all people to learn from experts about suicidal ideation and how to support those who are struggling.
“We feel like this year is very important for all people to attend our conference if they can. This year, it’s free and you can watch it from your home or your office,” Vance said.
“With COVID-19, all the issues of 2020, the social isolation and so many people losing their jobs and having businesses close down…it’s been a really difficult year,” he added. “Although suicide numbers are not tracked in real time and we don’t yet know the actual jump in numbers, almost every expert I read and look at has predicted a big spike in suicide numbers because of those factors. We know that social isolation is highly correlated with suicide attempts, suicidal ideation and suicide completions.”
Vance highlighted a workshop called “Saving Lives by Communicating Proactively” that will be led by Santana Simple, who is the assistant director of Texas A&M’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Office. Other workshops include discussions on substance use disorders and a panel discussion among mothers about suicide and mental health challenges.
He also said the conference will offer support for law enforcement officers and other first responders who are struggling with mental health challenges.
“It’s so important that we reach out and give them support — and help them realize that it doesn’t mean you’re weak if you’re struggling with the trauma you’ve dealt with. It means you’re human,” Vance said.
Additionally, Vance said that suicide rates and attempt rates have risen sharply in the past two decades in the United States, particularly among teenagers and other young people.
“We want to break the stigma and get people talking about it. I call it the silent killer,’” Vance said. The first local conference was in November 2018, he added.
“When we started this coalition a couple years ago, the main reason we did it was because the numbers were alarming and yet nobody was really talking about it for stigma reasons. It’s hard to talk about but it’s important to acknowledge this, and the conference is a great way to do that — and we’re able to offer it for free.”
The conference, according to a press release, is sponsored by Symetria Recovery, La Hacienda Treatment Center and Professional Concrete Construction.
To register, visit https://bvcosp2020.eventbrite.com. To learn more about the coalition, visit their Facebook page or go to their website, found at http://bvcosp.com/.
