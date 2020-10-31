Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention to host free conference Thursday

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will virtually convene its third annual Conference on Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Thursday. Organizers describe the free conference as an opportunity for area residents to learn about mental health and prevention from experts.

Coalition President and CEO Doug Vance said in an interview that the conference will begin at 8 a.m. and run online through the late afternoon.

Vance said it is important for all people to learn from experts about suicidal ideation and how to support those who are struggling.

“We feel like this year is very important for all people to attend our conference if they can. This year, it’s free and you can watch it from your home or your office,” Vance said.

“With COVID-19, all the issues of 2020, the social isolation and so many people losing their jobs and having businesses close down…it’s been a really difficult year,” he added. “Although suicide numbers are not tracked in real time and we don’t yet know the actual jump in numbers, almost every expert I read and look at has predicted a big spike in suicide numbers because of those factors. We know that social isolation is highly correlated with suicide attempts, suicidal ideation and suicide completions.”